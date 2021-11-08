Texas Tech founds its man and that's cause for excitement & hope

Texas Tech got its man, and like most coaching searches, that carries a wave of immediate euphoria with it.

Maybe more so in this case, because newly anointed Red Raiders’ coach Joey McGuire certainly seems to have a pretty healthy groundswell of support if social media measurements count for anything.

Whether McGuire winds up being the perfect fit will take some time to take root and grow under the West Texas sun and wind. But there are sure a lot of indications that this is the right fit in the here-and-now.

There will plenty of speculation about who Kirby Hocutt and Co. targeted first, who was spoken to, who the Texas Tech committee swung and missed with … and none of that matters.

What does matter is that from all indications – pretty eager to hear McGuire’s take on this – the committee deserves a ton of credit for connecting the dots the Red Raiders needed at this critical point of program’s evolution.

Because with no blame aimed in any direction (because there is plenty to slice and dice in a lot of directions where some folks may not want to acknowledge it) this is a football program that is stagnating.

Put bluntly, the last three hires have not come anywhere close to the bull’s-eye. To be clear, coaching hires don’t have to be perfect because people can grow into their jobs – same as anybody in the real world.

But the three hires since the ill-fated and sloppy end of Mike Leach’s tenure, just feel hollow, and the Red Raiders win-loss results bear that out.

Tommy Tuberville: A proven excellent coach in the best conference in the country, but a horrible fit at Texas Tech.

Kliff Kingsbury: Credentials made him a very good fit except for an aversion to one of the most important job duties required of a college coach.

Matt Wells: Salt-of-the-earth person with solid football acumen but somebody who just didn’t work out on many levels.

To mix up sports analogies, you get three strikes before bad things happen. The day Wells’ firing was announced, Texas Tech’s football program was the equivalent of a batter trudging back to the dugout in a dazed-and-confused state.

This is the next at-bat.