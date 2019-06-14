How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? "This camp was more organized and divided of into groups better. I liked how each position player went with their coach and was coached to their position." What did you like about it? Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I got to see the indoor facility and the outdoor practice fields, weight room and along with going onto the game field." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke mainly with coach Yost, the quarterback coach." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "My thoughts on Texas Tech is that it's an amazing campus and has an amazing coaching staff and I would be really interested in playing here. "I'd also like to say that coach Wells and Yost are top of the line coaches with the rest of their staff and anyone who goes there will learn something new and become better." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I have West Texas A&M."

Texas Tech is something else,Amazing camp with Amazing coaches! GUNS UP! pic.twitter.com/D7TR3Asacs — Mason Caperton (@Masonn11C) June 13, 2019

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "It was a great experience getting to compete and get exposure. I got the most reps at this camp than any other and that made it way better." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I did not this time but I have visited before last season and loved everything about it." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked to coach Yost and really would love to play for him one day." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I would love to play at Texas Tech one day. I’ve lived in Lubbock my whole life and it would be awesome to play at home." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I will be visiting Hardin Simmons and will he attending the Baylor camp and the elite 75 camp. This summer I went to the Abilene Christian camp, SMU, and Texas Tech camp so far."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "I had fun at the camp and the coaching type is a little different then the others and the style of how they play." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "No but I have before." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke with the defensive coaches today and they told me to keep working and that I’m a great athlete and that I have a lot of talent." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I think they are gonna be a really good football team and they have great coaches. My interest level about them is high and I recommend them." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I have Texas as my next camp."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "I had a great time at camp and it was exciting to see Lubbock for the first time." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I saw some of campus but didn’t get to really see much of the facilities. One of my best friends from Kilgore College showed me around." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked a little bit with coach Luke Wells but nothing too serious." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I’ll be taking another visit to Baylor and that’s all I have scheduled for the rest of summer."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "It had more drills and taught more techniques than other camps. I liked the coaching and how they taught you step by step on how to do the drills." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I got to see the indoor facility and the stadium but I didn’t get a chance to try on the jerseys." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I got to speak with coach Cooks and coach Luke . They were just explaining to me that the recruiting process is different for everyone and just be patient." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I love the culture Texas Tech gives off just from the camp and I would love to be a Red Raider one day." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I plan to visit the University of Texas just to see how the culture is down in Austin."

Had a great day At the TexasTech Camp today.I loved the culture of Texas Tech and the coaching staff #WreckEm @coachlukewells @CoachJuice_TTU @coachp_TTU — iam_kdw🐾🌴💦 (@King_Kayy28) June 13, 2019

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "This has been the best camp I’ve ever been to. It was very organized and ran smooth. I was also able to get a lot of reps which is rare at most camps." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I got to see the indoor facility, the practice fields, and the stadium." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke with coach Wells the TE coach. His message to me was that I had a great camp and that he would stay in touch with me." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I think Tech is in a very nice area with great fan and great coaches. I would be very interested in playing at Tech." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "Right now I have no camps or visits planned for the summer."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "I really like the fact that each position coach treats you like Red Raider family and they coach from the heart." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I did not get to tour the campus. Eventually I will. I say that because my upcoming football season will land me a spot on campus." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked to Joel Filani, his main message to me was focus on the details. I’ve realized as a WR my job is to be a salesman. It’s all in the details." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "When evaluating a school I always consider the coaches relationships with the players. Coach Filani would be an awesome coach to have as a mentor." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I have visits in progress but as far as right now I have multiple camps upcoming, five upcoming camps to be exact."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "The camp was cool kind of an early morning atmosphere so I think it was a little laid back." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "Didn’t get to try on any jerseys but I was just here at the beginning of the year so I’ve been to all the facilities." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I had a sit with coach Wells and Filani they told me I was high on their board, that I did great and that they will be in to check on me. I did receive a camp MVP so I guess I did okay." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I really like Tech was a little disappointed they didn’t offer but their still high on my list. I loved the old Utah State offense." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I’m not going to too many camps this year because I’m really working on myself, trying to gain weight."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "Really good, I got some one-on-one coaching that was some of the best I've ever had." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "Yes, all of the above." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "Coach Farmer and he said to keep working and we will stay in touch as the fall comes around." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "Texas Tech is a beautiful campus, I was treated very well and I can definitely see myself playing there." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "Yes, Iowa State (visit), Louisiana Tech (visit), TCU (camp) and Texas State (visit)."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "Camp was great, the difference between this camp and others was coach Juice and coach Cooks were focused on how I performed and I loved that." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I didn’t see campus or try on jerseys but I saw the facilities." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked to the whole staff and their message was that they loved how I worked and would be a great addition." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I loved everything I saw and I would love to play there." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "No more visits or camps as of now." On a potential offer... "I think they are. Coach Juice and coach Cooks will call me Sunday."

TEXAS TECH IS BEAUTIFUL #Ŧ20 — zboog (@ZChildress9) June 13, 2019

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "This was an amazing camp, it is definitely my favorite camp that I have attended this summer so far the coaching staff made me feel at home and they treated and coached me like I was one of their players that they coach everyday." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I did not get to see much of the campus and I did not get to try on a jersey, hopefully I will get a chance to try on some jerseys and see some more of the campus." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke to coach Farmer, coach Cannova, coach Randolph, and coach Matt Wells. Coach Farmer told me that he really enjoyed watching me and being able to get the chance to coach me and so did coach Cannova, they both liked that I am very coachable and a fast learner. Coach Randolph told me that he enjoyed watching me work and coach Matt Wells told me to keep up the great work." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I love Texas Tech. Tech is probably my No. 1 school I would want to play for because my family has gone to school there. My sister and my cousin EJ Whitley, he played left tackle for Tech then got drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. I would love to play for Tech." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I am attending the UT camp in Austin on Saturday the 15th and hoping to learn and get better as an offensive lineman."

Had an amazing time at the Texas Tech Football camp today here in Lubbock, learning and working with @CoachFarmerTTU @CoachCannova63 and the rest of the Texas Tech coaching staff and also won the tig of war competition. Off to The UT camp at Austin on the 15th. pic.twitter.com/ZolUIl1iBM — Thomas Whitley Jr (@TC_BigRed75) June 13, 2019

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "Texas Tech put on a great camp, it was very intense because of coach Patterson’s amazing energy." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I saw the facilities and campus on my previous visit on Junior Day." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke to coach Patterson, coach Yost, coach Farmer, coach Smith, coach cannova, coach Huffman and coach Udy. They are all great coaches and they can’t wait to see me back at it again." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "My main goal this summer was to move up on their prospect boards, and leave everything I have out there to put me in the best possible position going into my senior season." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I plan on going to UTSA and UTEP next month. This camp season has been awesome I have had some great testing times and great feedback from position coaches and recruiting coordinators."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "Definitely the best camp I’ve been too all summer. I loved the atmosphere, the coaching staff, and just the all around energy about the camp." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I’ve toured the facilities and campus on a visit before, but didn’t try on a jersey today, probably gonna do that when I come back in the fall!" What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I mainly spoke to coach Luke Wells, the tight end coach, coach Yost, and coach Northnagel, and they just told me they loved how coachable I was, and whatever I needed to work on was changed immediately and my work ethic. Plus, just the importance of the recruiting process, and getting to games this fall to see them." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I love everything about Texas Tech, my whole family is alumni, and I’ve had season tickets to games since I was one. I want to be a Red Raider football player, and my interest is through the ceiling." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I have the Elite 75 showcase camp in July, and then some visits to finish off summer and into fall. SMU, Louisiana Monroe, Stephen F. Austin, and West Texas A&M."

Had a great time at Texas Tech camp today🎒Competed, worked and got better today. Can’t wait to be back in the fall for some games! #WreckEm @JettWhitfield7 @20NMartinez @bnorth48 pic.twitter.com/TzoxxAjnsv — Dylan Jerden (@dylanjerden2) June 13, 2019