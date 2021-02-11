RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech Football 2021 Schedule Released

Go ahead and mark your 📅‼️ ▪ Six home games ▪ Nine games in the state of Texas 🔗: https://t.co/D4DL1mZgYV pic.twitter.com/nmEFz8SxZx

Tech will open their season with five of their first six games in Texas. They'll open the 2021 campaign in Houston at NRG against the Houston Cougars. Conference play starts in Austin against Texas and Steve Sarkisian.

After their trip to Austin, Tech will have their home Big 12 opener against the Horned Frogs of TCU for the third time in program history. The Red Raiders bye week will come in the first week of November (Week 10).

After the bye week, Tech will have back-to-back home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma St before ending the year in Waco against Baylor on Thanksgiving weekend.

Game times and television designations for the three non-conference contests will be announced by the Big 12 this summer.







