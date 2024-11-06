Advertisement
2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Ten
We recap how Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets performed last week
• Ben Golan
Final assessment of Texas Tech's 23-22 upset of Iowa State
Beauty in the struggle, ugliness is the success of the Red Raiders' win over the Cyclones.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Takeaways from Texas Tech's 23-22 upset victory over No. 11 Iowa State
Jarrett gives his initial assessment of the Red Raiders' massive win in Ames.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders break through vs. Iowa State?
Our staff gives their predictions for Texas Tech's matchup against the Cyclones.
• Jarrett Ramirez, Justin Apodaca, Ben Golan
Friday Flare
This week the coaches lost a 2025 commitment, a potential new 2025 target emerges, we highlight several 2025 commitments
• Matt Clare
Texas Tech's growth rushing the passer timely ahead of Colorado matchup
