Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire didn't change quarterbacks this week as he kept redshirt freshman QB Behren Morton in as the starter for the Red Raiders against West Virginia. Morton made his starting debut two weeks against Oklahoma State on the road.

Morton completed 28 of his 45 attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns. He chipped in 17 rushing yards as well. RB Tahj Brooks led the running backs in yards and touchdowns with 107 and two, respectively, while RB SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown. RB Bryson Donnell entered the game late for the Red Raiders and carried the ball eight times for 49 yards with 38 of those yards coming on one attempt late in the game.

Leading the way on the receiving end of things was WR Xavier White. The Lubbock native caught eight passes for 139 yards and one touchdown. The Lubbock locals weren't done just there though as WR Nehemiah Martinez was just behind White in receptions with six. Martinez finished with 52 yards on the day.

For the first time this season, Texas Tech, who lives by the "Take Three University" motto, forced not just three turnovers but four. QB JT Daniels threw three interceptions on the day while the Mountaineer RB CJ Donaldson fumbled in the third quarter.

Texas Tech was 8-of-20 on third down but converted 6-of-7 fourth down attempts.

QB Donovan Smith was inserted into the game for the Red Raiders with 10 minutes remaining to end Morton's day. Smith connected with WR Brady Boyd for a touchdown with 2:33 remaining in the game to extend the Red Raider lead even further.

Up next, Texas Tech will host Baylor at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.