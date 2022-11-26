The Joey McGuire regular season had quite the finish in Lubbock on a cold Saturday evening.

Down 24-6, the Red Raiders utilized a 23-point second quarter to bring them within one point of the Sooners going into halftime.

Eventually, the Sooners found their groove once again, but the Red Raiders matched every point until the end of regulation.

Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit had the first opportunity at points in overtime after the Texas Tech defense made a big third-down sack. Schmit's kick was no good on the field leading to the Red Raider offense running a few plays before Trey Wolff took the field.

Wolff nailed his attempt clinching the win over the Sooners. Wolff also did the same thing against Texas earlier in the year, meaning, Wolff is now responsible for Texas Tech beating Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in program history.