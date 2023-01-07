Without Pop Isaacs, Daniel Batcho, or KJ Allen, the Red Raiders fell to Oklahoma 68-63 in overtime, another conference loss for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders and Sooners showed an ugly offensive output throughout the night, but Tech shot at a 36.8 percent clip from the field and 11.1 percent from three-point land and were unable to overcome it.

Tech desperately missed the spark that Pop Isaacs has provided all season long and the offense struggled throughout the night.

De’Vion Harmon provided a great effort down the stretch, including a tough bucket to cut the deficit to five with 3:19 remaining, he chipped in a career-high 23 points.

The veterans in Harmon and Kevin Obanor were key to the Red Raiders staying int the game down the stretch. Both provided big buckets, including the go-ahead from Obanor with 23.9 left.

Jaylon Tyson missed a go-ahead three-ball at the end of regulation, and they headed to overtime.

The wheels fell off in overtime, but Tech had the chance to tie with ten seconds remaining, which had what seemed to be nothing drawn up.

Robert Jennings filled in for Daniel Batcho quite well, made some big plays and kept Tanner Groves in check for the majority of the night. Groves fouled out with 5:05 remaining in the second half and was a key miss down the stretch and in overtime for the Sooners.

In the first half, the Sooners were able to get open looks from range using quick ball movement and the skip pass, something that the Red Raiders have seen all season long, but one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation couldn’t bury their chances, going 3-11 from three in the first half.

That luck changed in the second half where the Sooners got hot, a stretch of three-straight three-balls took the Sooner’s lead to as many as 11.

Tech had to storm back, and looked dead in the water, but the play of Harmon and Co. pushed them back into it but Oklahoma held serve to get a road win..

The Red Raiders will have the opportunity to bounce back Tuesday in Ames against a ranked Iowa State squad that won a tough game in Ft. Worth Saturday afternoon.