Texas Tech QB Behren Morton battled through injury in his first-career start for the Red Raiders in a loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State, 41-31.

Morton, who hails from Eastland, Texas, threw for 379 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He went 39-of-62 on the day.

SaRodorick Thompson was Texas Tech's leading rusher with 87 yards on 20 carries. Leading the Red Raiders in catches was Trey Cleveland with nine followed by Jerand Bradley's eight, who led the team in receiving yards with 119. Cleveland tallied 100 yards himself. 12 different Red Raiders caught a pass from Morton on the day.

The Red Raiders will have their bye week come at a perfect time as they figure out the quarterback situation. Starting QB Tyler Shough could possibly be ready to go in two weeks against West Virginia. Coach Joey McGuire guaranteed Shough's return for Baylor the week after, though.

Donovan Smith, who was on the field for one play against the Cowboys, is also dinged up but available to start. However, Morton made a strong case to keep the job ahead of Smith. It will be followed closely by Red Raider fans to see if Morton did enough to stay on the field if Shough isn't back for the Mountaineers.