RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech falls short to Oklahoma State in overtime, 82-77

Texas Tech (8-3, Big 12 1-2) took it down to the wire and to overtime against Oklahoma State (7-2, 1-2) on Saturday but the Mac McClung led Red Raiders fail short to the Cowboys, 82-77.

Kevin McCullar found himself in the starting rotation after coming off of the bench against Incarnate Word on Dec. 29. Freshman Micah Peavy was assigned to a bench role with the change.

Oklahoma State led for the entirety of the first half and took that into the second half. Two separate 7-0 runs for the Red Raiders led to a tie at 49 apiece with a little under nine minutes remaining in the game.

From then it was a back-and-forth battle with both team trading buckets and the lead.

An improved second half at the free throw line for Texas Tech aided in the comeback. Overall, Texas Tech went 25-35 at the charity stripe compared to Oklahoma State's 18-24.

Three Red Raiders finished with double digits scoring beginning with McClung's 21. Terrence Shannon Jr. pitched in 13 with Kyler Edwards scoring 18.

A late foul on McCullar, his fourth at the time it was called, sent Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham to the line with the chance to tie it at 68. He was rewarded a trio of freebies as he was behind the arc in a shooting motion. He made all three.

With time winding down, McClung dribbled and waited to make his move but Edwards was called for a foul. Oklahoma State's opportunity with four seconds remaining failed sending it to overtime.

In overtime, McClung opened with a three-point shot to go up 71-68. The Pokes responded with a layup then a three to make it 73-71.

Cunningham, a big factor in the Cowboys' gameplan, fouled out with 2:43 on the clock.

Up 73-72, Cowboy Keylan Boone drove in for a layup and was given the and-one opportunity. He connected on the free throw then a Texas Tech turnover led to a fastbreak dunk for Bryce Williams to make it 78-72, Cowboys.

A McCullar and-one opportunity cut the lead following a miss at the line to 78-74.

Oklahoma State hit the 80-point mark then a three by Shannon Jr. cut the lead to three. That was the end of the road though as the Cowboys forced a turnover that led to a layup on the other end to make it 82-77 as time expired.