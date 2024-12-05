Texas Tech expected to hire Texas State OC Mack Leftwich to fill vacancy

Texas Tech is expected to hire it's second offensive coordinator of the Joey McGuire era in Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, per reports.

The hiring comes days after former offensive coordinator Zach Kittley accepted the Florida Atlantic head coaching job early in the week.

Leftwich, 30, is one of the top rising offensive minds in college football, and has made an extremely quick rise to power-conference football with the hiring.

The former offensive coordinator at Incarnate Word, Leftwich coached Miami quarterback and Heisman trophy hopeful Cam Ward in 2022, leading the Cardinals to the second-best offense in FCS, averaging 51.5 points per game and 581.2 yards of total offense enroute to the FCS semi-final.

At Texas State for the past two seasons, Leftwich has led one of the most dynamic offenses in the country. Leftwich's 2023 marks of 36.7 points per game and 457.6 yards per game marked the nation’s best year-over-year improvement in terms of scoring offense.

The Bobcats were once again high-flying in 2024, majoring in tempo-offense, running 92.3% of plays out of 10-or-11-personnel. Texas State posted the nation's sixth-best mark in total offense at 474.3 and the nation's 11th-best mark in scoring offense, trailing Tech by three spots.

Leftwich made $280,000 at Texas State in 2023, according to USAToday, and chooses Texas Tech over Utah and Houston, who showed interest in his services.