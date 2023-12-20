Texas Tech landed its second offensive line commitment of the day in Saddleback College tackle Maurice Rodriques after Middle Tennessee OL Sterling Porcher pledged to the Red Raiders earlier on Tuesday.

Rodriques chose the Red Raiders over USC, Georgia, Florida and UCLA among others.

Originally from Pasedena, California, the Red Raiders got a massive win on the recruiting trail over the two Los Angeles schools while also beating out the two SEC schools for his commitment.

The heavily recruited offensive tackle visited the Red Raiders in early December, from the 1st to the 3rd, and is coming off a visit to Gainesville over the weekend. He also has visited USC and UCLA in December.

Rodriques has played left tackle for Saddleback throughout his career at a 6-7, 320-pound frame and is seen as an immediate impact player for the Red Raiders on the offensive line.

He will have two seasons remaining after two seasons at Saddleback.