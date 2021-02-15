RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech drops to No. 15 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

On Monday morning, the Associated Press released its latest basketball poll, which included a big drop for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas Tech fell eight spots to No. 15 in this week's poll after breaking into the top 10 a week ago at No. 7. A loss at home to West Virginia is the cause to the drop.

No. 20 Missouri had the biggest fall this week at 10 spots with the Red Raiders right behind the Tigers in terms of largest drop in the poll.

The Big 12 Conference now has the most teams in the AP Top 25 Poll with six. No. 2 Baylor leads the conference followed by No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 12 Texas, No. 13 West Virginia, No. 15 Texas Tech and No. 23 Kansas, which fell out of the top 25 last week.