RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech drops to No. 13 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell three spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday to No 13 in the country.

Texas Tech's small move comes after a road loss to West Virginia a week ago but a win at LSU on Saturday. The Red Raiders previously held the No. 10 spot.

Coach Chris Beard's team will now be in a Big 12 Conference top-15 showdown on Monday evening as Oklahoma moved up 15 spots in the ranking to No. 9 in the country.

That puts the Red Raiders as the fourth-highest ranked Big 12 team behind No. 2 Baylor, No. 6 Texas and No. 9 Oklahoma.

Only nine games remain for the Red Raiders on the season excluding two previously postponed games - at TCU and vs Iowa State. The road trip to Fort Worth has been rescheduled for mid-February.

Five of the remaining nine matchups, as of Monday, will be ranked games including the regular season finale against No. 6 Texas in Lubbock.