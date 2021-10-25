Texas Tech dismisses Matt Wells

Texas Tech dismissed head football coach Matt Wells on Monday, just days after the Red Raiders' second-half collapse to Kansas State dropped his Big 12 record to 7-16 in two and a half seasons.



The Fort Worth Star-Telegram was the first to report that Wells would be dismissed.

According to the terms of his contract, Wells will be paid a buyout of approximately $6.9 million.

Sonny Cumbie is expected to be named interim coach for the remainder of Texas Tech's season.

Wells finishes his career on the South Plains with a 13-17 overall record, having never finished with a winning season or back-to-back Big 12 victories. The 48-year old left Utah State in 2018 as the program's all-time winningest coach but was never able to translate the success that he had on the field in Logan to Lubbock.