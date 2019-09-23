Texas Tech community mourns loss of hoops legend Andre Emmett
Former Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett was found shot and killed Monday morning in Dallas. According to police, the motive behind the act is unknown and the suspects are still unknown at this time.
Emmett played four years under Bob Knight before being drafted in 2004 in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics. Once in the NBA, he had short outings with the Memphis Grizzlies and the then-New Jersey Nets.
Emmett was approached by two men while sitting in his vehicle, according to Dallas police, when he and the subjects got involved in an altercation. Emmett attempted to flee but the handgun used by the suspects shot and killed him.
Emmett recently was a member of the BIG3 league and was having a stellar career.
Off the court, Dre was passionate about helping young people through his Dreams Really Exist foundation. We are simply heartbroken by this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with Andre’s family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/3Nr2qeyOJt— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019
In shock this morning. It always hurts a little more when bad things happen to good people like Andre Emmett. https://t.co/DSMUDqknvL— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 23, 2019
Emmett is a member of the Texas Tech Basketball Ring of Honor and the Texas Tech Hall of Fame.
From Texas Tech Athletics
"Emmett is the all-time leading scorer in program history with 2,256 career points from 2001-04. A Dallas native, Emmett finished his career scoring 17.6 points per game and with 765 rebounds, 201 assists and 164 blocks. He earned All-America honors during his senior season, was a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.
Emmett was named the Big 12 Player of the Week six times in his career and is second in program history with 10 games with 30 or more points. He would record 16 double-doubles as a Red Raider, including seven during his senior season. Emmett, who was 882-for-1,765 (50 percent) from the field in 128 games, scored a career-high 34 points against Missouri on Feb. 9, 2003 and finished his junior season averaging 21.8 points per game. A 6-foot-5 guard, he is the all-time leading scorer in conference play for the Red Raiders with 1,112 points and 17.7 points per game."
Statement from Chris Beard: “RIP Dre. Tech Legend, loyal son, devoted father, and my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.” pic.twitter.com/X78uFVCQTu— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019