Former Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett was found shot and killed Monday morning in Dallas. According to police, the motive behind the act is unknown and the suspects are still unknown at this time.

Emmett played four years under Bob Knight before being drafted in 2004 in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics. Once in the NBA, he had short outings with the Memphis Grizzlies and the then-New Jersey Nets.



Emmett was approached by two men while sitting in his vehicle, according to Dallas police, when he and the subjects got involved in an altercation. Emmett attempted to flee but the handgun used by the suspects shot and killed him.

Emmett recently was a member of the BIG3 league and was having a stellar career.