Kelby Valsin

Week two of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: 41-15 loss @ Forsan This week: vs Littlefield, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: 36-33 loss vs Frenship This week: @ Wylie, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 27-21 loss @ Midland This week: @ Rider, Friday 9/9 Stats: 20 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 2 punts, 61 punt yards Season stats: 1 carry, 4 rushing yards, 30 tackles, 4 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 6 punts, 199 punt yards

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: vs Lufkin, Friday 9/9 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 38 points, 218 pass yards and 145 rushing yards per game

Last week: 47-39 loss vs McKinney North This week: vs Aledo, Thursday 9/8 Stats: 19/30, 356 yards, 3 passing TD's, 8 carries, 49 yards, 1 rushing TD Season stats: 30/54, 494 yards, 5 passing TD's, 21 carries, 73 yards, 2 rushing TD's

Last week: 35-14 win vs Frisco This week: @ Saginaw, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered defensive stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 24-17 loss vs Klein Forest This week: @ Dekaney, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Humble has not entered stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 30-24 win @ Decatur This week: vs Coronado, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 41-7 win vs Denison This week: vs Lone Star, Friday 9/9 Stats: 5 receptions, 201 yards, 2 TD's Season stats: 5 receptions, 201 yards, 2 TD's

Last week: 57-7 win @ Mansfield Summit This week: vs South Grand Prairie, Friday 9/9 Stats: 2 tackles Season stats: 8 tackles, 1 pass defended

Last week: 34-6 loss vs Lubbock Trinity Christian This week: @ Booker, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Clarendon has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 34-6 win @ Clarendon This week: vs Liberty Christian, Friday 9/9 (@ Abilene Christian Univ Stadium) Stats: 115 rushing yards, 3 TD's Season stats: 246 rushing yards, 5 TD's

Last week: 38-32 loss vs West Orange-Stark This week: @ Bridge City, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 13-10 win vs Addison Trinity Christian This week: vs Holland Hall, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - All Saints Episcopal has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 18-14 win vs Woodlawn-Shreveport This week: @ Opelousas, Friday 9/9 Stats: 1 tackle Season stats: 1 tackle

Last week: 34-13 win @ Cornerstone Christian This week: vs Copperas Cove, Friday 9/9 Stats: 3 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack Season stats: 6 tackles, 4 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 27-20 win @ United South This week: vs Calallen, Friday 9/9 Stats: 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL Season stats: 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Last week: 9-7 win vs El Paso Austin This week: @ Burges, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Crest was out with an injury Season stats: 9 receptions, 116 yards, 1 TD

Last week: 56-28 win @ Greenville This week: vs Greer, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 38-7 win vs Loyola College Prep This week: vs Calvary Baptist Academy, Thursday 9/8 Stats: 5 receptions, 30 yards Season stats: 5 receptions, 30 yards

Last week: 23-22 win vs Newton This week: @ Liberty, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered any defensive stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 37-26 loss @ Shadow Creek This week: @ Klein Forest, Thursday 9/8 Stats: N/A - Clear Springs has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 34-21 loss vs Horn This week: @ Plano, Friday 9/9 Stats: 3 receptions, 125 yards, 1 tackle Season stats: 10 receptions, 252 yards, 1 receiving TD, 1 tackle

Last week: 69-14 win vs Sam Houston This week: vs White, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Mansfield Timberview has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 52-31 win @ San Antonio Reagan This week: vs Cedar Park, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A Season stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack

2023 top targets

Last week: 50-7 win vs Lamar This week: @ Grand Prairie, Friday 9/9 Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack Season stats: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 passes defended

Last week: 37-11 win @ Grand Island This week: vs Bellevue West, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Omaha Westside has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: 4 receptions, 103 yards, 1 receiving TD

Last week: 41-13 win @ Marion This week: @ Kennedy, Friday 9/9 Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 18-14 win vs Woodlawn-Shreveport This week: @ Opelousas, Friday 9/9 Stats: Natchitoches Central put up 80 passing yards and 197 rushing yards in the win. Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: 27-21 loss vs Navasota This week: @ Fairfield, Friday 9/9 Stats: 2 receptions, 17 yards, 15 punt return yards, 4 tackles, 1 pass defended Season stats: 7 receptions, 155 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD's, 20 punt return yards, 4 tackles, 1 pass defended