Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Seven

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Biggs & Greenslade Law
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Braylon Rigsby
Braylon Rigsby

Week seven of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: 40-22 loss vs Olton

This week: @ Tahoka, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: 38-21 win @ Amarillo

This week: vs Abilene, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A

Season stats: Cooper is 5-1 and has averaged 27.2 points per game this season

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Amarillo, Thursday 10/13

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 73 tackles, 5 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 1 blocked punt, 20 punts, 822 punt yards (41.1 avg)

Last week: 41-0 win vs Hendrickson

This week: @ Leander, Friday 10/14

Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 274 yards and ran for 138 yards in the win

Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 34.3 points per game this season

Last week: 70-0 win @ Saginaw

This week: vs The Colony, Friday 10/14

Stats: 13/20, 170 yards, 1 passing TD

Season stats: 62/101, 955 pass yards, 9 passing TD's, 1 interception, 22 carries, 74 rushing yards, 2 rushing TD's

Last week: 23-16 win vs Ryan

This week: vs Aledo, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 38-35 win @ West Brook

This week: vs Atascocita, Thursday 10/13

Stats: 9 receptions, 92 yards, 2 touchdowns

Season stats: 29 receptions, 476 yards, 4 touchdowns

Last week: 51-21 win vs Cooper

This week: vs Wylie, Thursday 10/13

Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 55-29 win vs Lebanon Trail

This week: @ Sherman, Friday 10/14

Stats: 5 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards

Season stats: 26 receptions, 399 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 15 rushing yards, 24 kick return yards, 88 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown

Last week: 31-13 win vs Cedar Hill

This week: @ Duncanville, Friday 10/14

Stats: 6 tackles, 1 interception, 14 kick return yards

Season stats: 29 tackles, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 79 kick return yards

Last week: 47-0 win @ Wheeler

This week: vs Quanah, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 48-0 win @ Covenant Christian

This week: @ Lake Country Christian, Friday 10/14

Stats: 145 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 36-29 loss @ Vidor

This week: @ Livingston, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 28-26 loss @ Midland Christian

This week: vs Southwest Christian School, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards

Last week: 62-15 loss vs Benton

This week: @ Captain Shreve, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 15 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 hurry

Last week: 17-7 loss @ Round Rock

This week: vs Cedar Ridge, Friday 10/14

Stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Season stats: 26 tackles, 8 TFL's, 3 sacks

Last week: 54-14 win vs Edcouch-Elsa

This week: @ Mercedes, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A - Flour Bluff has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: 6 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Last week: 20-14 loss vs Del Valle

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 5 receptions, 54 yards, 1 touchdown

Season stats: 30 receptions, 432 yards, 6 touchdowns

Last week: 30-7 win vs Boiling Springs

This week: @ Dorman, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season

Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 42-14 loss vs Airline

This week: vs Natchitoches Central, Friday 10/14

Stats: 3 kick return yards

Season stats: 12 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 49 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards

Last week: 18-8 win @ Coldspring-Oakhurst

This week: vs Huntington, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 38-21 win vs Brazoswood

This week: vs Clear Lake, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A - Clear Springs has not entered any stats.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 57-48 loss @ Arlington

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 9 receptions, 178 yards, touchdown

Season stats: 33 receptions, 797 yards, 5 receiving TD's

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Molina, Thursday 10/13

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards

Last week: 17-7 win vs Manor

This week: @ Vandegrift, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 62-15 loss vs Benton

This week: @ Captain Shreve, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

2023 top targets

Last week: 24-7 loss @ Duncanvile

This week: vs Mansfield Legacy, Friday 10/14

Stats: 3 tackles

Season stats: 14 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended

Last week: 42-14 win vs Kearney

This week: vs Millard South, Thursday 10/13

Stats: 4 receptions, 103 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 4 rushing yards

Season stats: 27 receptions, 508 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD's, 6 rushing yards, 75 kick return yards

Last week: 21-0 win @ Newton

This week: vs Oskaloosa, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Robinson

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 21 receptions, 436 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 194 kick return yards, 47 punt return yards, 11 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 2 passes defended

Last week: 61-7 win vs Colorado

This week: @ Winters, Friday 10/14

Stats: 1 reception, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 1 rushing yard, 1 tackle

Season stats: 1 rushing yard, 15 receptions, 223 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 27 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Dalhart, Friday 10/14

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 7 tackles

