Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Seven
Week seven of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2023 commits
Last week: 40-22 loss vs Olton
This week: @ Tahoka, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Last week: 38-21 win @ Amarillo
This week: vs Abilene, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A
Season stats: Cooper is 5-1 and has averaged 27.2 points per game this season
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Amarillo, Thursday 10/13
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 73 tackles, 5 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 1 blocked punt, 20 punts, 822 punt yards (41.1 avg)
Last week: 41-0 win vs Hendrickson
This week: @ Leander, Friday 10/14
Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 274 yards and ran for 138 yards in the win
Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 34.3 points per game this season
Last week: 70-0 win @ Saginaw
This week: vs The Colony, Friday 10/14
Stats: 13/20, 170 yards, 1 passing TD
Season stats: 62/101, 955 pass yards, 9 passing TD's, 1 interception, 22 carries, 74 rushing yards, 2 rushing TD's
Last week: 23-16 win vs Ryan
This week: vs Aledo, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 38-35 win @ West Brook
This week: vs Atascocita, Thursday 10/13
Stats: 9 receptions, 92 yards, 2 touchdowns
Season stats: 29 receptions, 476 yards, 4 touchdowns
Last week: 51-21 win vs Cooper
This week: vs Wylie, Thursday 10/13
Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 55-29 win vs Lebanon Trail
This week: @ Sherman, Friday 10/14
Stats: 5 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards
Season stats: 26 receptions, 399 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 15 rushing yards, 24 kick return yards, 88 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown
Last week: 31-13 win vs Cedar Hill
This week: @ Duncanville, Friday 10/14
Stats: 6 tackles, 1 interception, 14 kick return yards
Season stats: 29 tackles, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 79 kick return yards
Last week: 47-0 win @ Wheeler
This week: vs Quanah, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 48-0 win @ Covenant Christian
This week: @ Lake Country Christian, Friday 10/14
Stats: 145 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards, 2 rushing touchdowns
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 36-29 loss @ Vidor
This week: @ Livingston, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 28-26 loss @ Midland Christian
This week: vs Southwest Christian School, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards
Last week: 62-15 loss vs Benton
This week: @ Captain Shreve, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 15 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 hurry
Last week: 17-7 loss @ Round Rock
This week: vs Cedar Ridge, Friday 10/14
Stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Season stats: 26 tackles, 8 TFL's, 3 sacks
Last week: 54-14 win vs Edcouch-Elsa
This week: @ Mercedes, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A - Flour Bluff has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 6 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Last week: 20-14 loss vs Del Valle
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 5 receptions, 54 yards, 1 touchdown
Season stats: 30 receptions, 432 yards, 6 touchdowns
Last week: 30-7 win vs Boiling Springs
This week: @ Dorman, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season
Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack
Last week: 42-14 loss vs Airline
This week: vs Natchitoches Central, Friday 10/14
Stats: 3 kick return yards
Season stats: 12 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 49 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards
Last week: 18-8 win @ Coldspring-Oakhurst
This week: vs Huntington, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 38-21 win vs Brazoswood
This week: vs Clear Lake, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A - Clear Springs has not entered any stats.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 57-48 loss @ Arlington
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 9 receptions, 178 yards, touchdown
Season stats: 33 receptions, 797 yards, 5 receiving TD's
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Molina, Thursday 10/13
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards
Last week: 17-7 win vs Manor
This week: @ Vandegrift, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 62-15 loss vs Benton
This week: @ Captain Shreve, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
2023 top targets
Last week: 24-7 loss @ Duncanvile
This week: vs Mansfield Legacy, Friday 10/14
Stats: 3 tackles
Season stats: 14 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended
Last week: 42-14 win vs Kearney
This week: vs Millard South, Thursday 10/13
Stats: 4 receptions, 103 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 4 rushing yards
Season stats: 27 receptions, 508 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD's, 6 rushing yards, 75 kick return yards
Last week: 21-0 win @ Newton
This week: vs Oskaloosa, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
2024 commits
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Robinson
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 21 receptions, 436 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 194 kick return yards, 47 punt return yards, 11 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 2 passes defended
Last week: 61-7 win vs Colorado
This week: @ Winters, Friday 10/14
Stats: 1 reception, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 1 rushing yard, 1 tackle
Season stats: 1 rushing yard, 15 receptions, 223 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 27 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Dalhart, Friday 10/14
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 7 tackles