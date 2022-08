John Curry

Week one of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: 45-12 loss vs Brownfield This week: @ Forsan, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: 27-8 win @ Dumas This week: vs Frenship, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 20-14 win vs Frenship This week: @ Midland, Friday 9/2 Stats: 1 carry, 4 rushing yards, 10 tackles, 3 TFL's, 3 sacks, 4 punts, 138 punt yards Season stats: 1 carry, 4 rushing yards, 10 tackles, 3 TFL's, 3 sacks, 4 punts, 138 punt yards

Last week: 38-13 win vs Huntsville This week: BYE WEEK Stats: A&M Consolidated put up 218 passing yards and 145 rushing yards Season stats: N/A

Last week: 44-14 win @ Rock Hill This week: vs McKinney North, Friday 9/2 Stats: 11/24, 138 yards, 2 passing TD's, 13 carries, 24 yards, 1 rushing TD Season stats: 11/24, 138 yards, 2 passing TD's, 13 carries, 24 yards, 1 rushing TD

Last week: 42-13 win @ Burleson This week: vs Frisco, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered defensive stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 20-14 win vs Channelview This week: vs Klein Forest, Thursday 9/1 Stats: N/A - Humble has not entered stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 58-10 win @ Wichita Falls This week: @ Decatur, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 69-27 win @ Azle This week: vs Denison, Friday 9/2 (Ford Center @ The Star) Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 31-14 win @ Midway This week: @ Mansfield Summit, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Mansfield has not entered any defensive stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 56-6 loss @ Panhandle This week: vs Lubbock Trinity Christian, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Clarendon has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 19-15 loss vs Albany This week: @ Clarendon, Friday 9/2 Stats: 9 rushes, 93 yards, 1 TD, 1 forced fumble Season stats: 9 rushes, 93 yards, 1 TD, 1 forced fumble

Last week: 7-0 win vs Hardin-Jefferson This week: vs West Orange-Stark, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 37-21 loss @ Nolan Catholic This week: vs Addison Trinity Christian, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - All Saints Episcopal has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 7-6 loss vs Loyola College Prep This week: vs Woodlawn-Shreveport, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Natchitoches Central has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 33-20 win vs LBJ Austin This week: @ Cornerstone Christian, Friday 9/2 Stats: 3 tackles, 2 TFL's Season stats: 3 tackles, 2 TFL's

Last week: 35-32 loss @ Boerne This week: @ United South, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Flour Bluff has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 35-27 loss vs El Dorado This week: vs El Paso Austin, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Parkland has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 54-7 win vs Chapman This week: @ Greenville, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 24-17 loss vs Byrd This week: vs Loyola College Prep, Thursday 9/1 Stats: N/A - Captain Shreve has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 22-12 loss @ Franklin This week: vs Newton, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered any defensive stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 49-16 loss vs Katy This week: @ Shadow Creek, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Clear Springs has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 42-41 loss vs Little Elm This week: vs Horn, Thursday 9/1 Stats: 7 receptions, 127 yards, 1 receiving TD Season stats: 7 receptions, 127 yards, 1 receiving TD

Last week: 34-30 win @ South Grand Prairie This week: vs Sam Houston, Thursday 9/1 (@ Globe Life Park) Stats: N/A - Mansfield Timberview has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 31-14 win @ Weiss This week: @ San Antonio Reagan, Friday 9/2 Stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack Season stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack

2023 top targets

Last week: 42-2 win vs Ennis This week: vs Lamar, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Waxahachie has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 24-17 win @ Creighton Prep This week: @ Grand Island Stats: 4 receptions, 103 yards, 1 receiving TD Season stats: 4 receptions, 103 yards, 1 receiving TD

Last week: 47-6 win vs Jefferson This week: @ Marion, Friday 9/2 Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: 42-0 win @ Diboll This week: vs Navasota, Friday 9/2 Stats: 5 receptions, 138 yards, 2 receiving TD's, 5 punt return yards Season stats: 5 receptions, 138 yards, 2 receiving TD's, 5 punt return yards