Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Nine
Week nine of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2023 commits
Last week: 28-21 win vs Sundown
This week: vs Floydada, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Last week: 31-14 win @ Monterey
This week: vs Tascosa, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Cooper is 7-1 and has averaged 25.6 points per game this season
Last week: 35-14 loss @ Abilene
This week: vs Monterey, Friday 10/28
Stats: 6 tackles, 2 TFL's, 9 punts, 313 punt yards
Season stats: 13 rushing yards, 92 tackles, 9 TFL's, 6 sacks, 1 pass defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles, 1 blocked punt, 36 punts, 1355 punt yards (37.6 avg), 1 touchdown
Last week: 52-7 win vs East View
This week: @ College Station, Friday 10/28
Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 181 yards and ran for 224 yards in the win
Season stats: A&M Consolidated is 7-1 and has averaged 37.1 points per game this season
Last week: 65-0 win @ South Hills
This week: vs Centennial, Friday 10/28
Stats: 11/12, 264 pass yards, 5 passing TD's, 1 rush yard
Season stats: 84/131 (64.1%), 1376 pass yards, 17 passing TD's, 2 interceptions, 70 rushing yards, 2 rushing TD's
Last week: 51-6 win vs Brewer
This week: @ Northwest, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 56-14 loss vs North Shore
This week: vs Kingwood, Friday 10/28
Stats: 3 receptions, 54 yards
Season stats: 32 receptions, 530 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 46 punt return yards
Last week: 42-21 win @ Palo Duro
This week: vs Plainview, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 29-7 win vs Frisco
This week: @ Heritage, Thursday 10/27
Stats: 3 receptions, 96 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 33 receptions, 548 yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 17 rushing yards, 119 kick return yards, 105 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 kick return touchdown
Last week: 31-20 loss vs Waxahachie
This week: vs Skyline, Thursday 10/27
Stats: 7 tackles, 4 kick return yards
Season stats: 41 tackles, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 137 kick return yards
Last week: 47-14 win @ Memphis
This week: @ Shamrock, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 42-33 win vs Grace Prep
This week: vs Willow Park Trinity Christian, Friday 10/28
Stats: 188 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 18 receiving yards
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 55-9 win vs Splendora
This week: @ Lumberton, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Liberty Christian, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards
Last week: 37-22 loss @ Parkway
This week: @ Haughton, Friday 10/28
Stats: 2 tackles
Season stats: 21 tackles, 4 TFL's, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended
Last week: 21-7 win @ Vista Ridge
This week: vs Round Rock Westwood, Friday 10/28
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Season stats: 36 tackles, 9 TFL's, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Last week: 51-0 win vs Valley View
This week: vs Porter, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL's
Last week: 44-21 win @ Bel Aire
This week: @ Hanks, Friday 10/28
Stats: 7 receptions, 58 receiving yards
Season stats: 37 receptions, 490 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Gaffney, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season
Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack
Last week: 29-26 win vs Southwood
This week: @ Benton, Thursday 10/27
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 12 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 49 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards
Last week: 44-0 win @ Crockett
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 42-14 win vs Clear Creek
This week: vs Clear Brook, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Clear Springs has not entered any stats.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 33-13 loss vs South Grand Prairie
This week: @ Lamar, Friday 10/28
Stats: 4 receptions, 69 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Season stats: 37 receptions, 866 receiving yards, 6 receiving TD's
Last week: 80-0 win vs Sunset
This week: vs Richland, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Timberview has not uploaded any stats
Season stats: 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards
Last week: 44-7 win vs McNeil
This week: vs Cedar Ridge, Friday 10/28
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 hurry
Season stats: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble
Last week: 37-22 loss @ Parkway
This week: @ Haughton, Friday 10/28
Stats: Natchitoches Central totaled 118 passing yards and 190 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: N/A
2023 top targets
Last week: 31-20 win @ Mansfield
This week: vs Lake Ridge, Friday 10/28
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown
Season stats: 16 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown
Last week: 63-7 win @ Lincoln Northeast
This week: vs Papillion-LaVista, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Omaha Westside has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 35 receptions, 629 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 6 rushing yards, 75 kick return yards
Last week: 47-14 loss @ Pella
This week: @ Xavier, Friday 10/28
Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
2024 commits
Last week: 38-19 win @ Gatesville
This week: vs Connally, Friday 10/28
Stats: 1 reception, 7 receiving yards, 6 tackles, 2 interceptions, 20 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 touchdown
Season stats: 24 receptions, 502 receiving yards, 7 receiving TD's, 194 kick return yards, 98 punt return yards, 20 interception return yards, 19 tackles, 1 hurry, 3 interceptions, 4 passes defended, 1 interception return TD, 1 kickoff return TD
Last week: 34-7 win vs Olney
This week: @ Stamford, Friday 10/28
Stats: 1 reception, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 5 tackles, 1 TFL
Season stats: 1 rushing yard, 19 receptions, 320 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 33 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards
Last week: 43-28 win @ Bushland
This week: vs Muleshoe, Friday 10/28
Stats: Shallowater threw for 250 yards and ran for 242 yards in the win
Season stats: 7 tackles