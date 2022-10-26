News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-26 08:15:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Nine

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Biggs & Greenslade Law
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Jmaury Davis
Jmaury Davis

Week nine of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: 28-21 win vs Sundown

This week: vs Floydada, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: 31-14 win @ Monterey

This week: vs Tascosa, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: Cooper is 7-1 and has averaged 25.6 points per game this season

Last week: 35-14 loss @ Abilene

This week: vs Monterey, Friday 10/28

Stats: 6 tackles, 2 TFL's, 9 punts, 313 punt yards

Season stats: 13 rushing yards, 92 tackles, 9 TFL's, 6 sacks, 1 pass defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles, 1 blocked punt, 36 punts, 1355 punt yards (37.6 avg), 1 touchdown

Last week: 52-7 win vs East View

This week: @ College Station, Friday 10/28

Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 181 yards and ran for 224 yards in the win

Season stats: A&M Consolidated is 7-1 and has averaged 37.1 points per game this season

Last week: 65-0 win @ South Hills

This week: vs Centennial, Friday 10/28

Stats: 11/12, 264 pass yards, 5 passing TD's, 1 rush yard

Season stats: 84/131 (64.1%), 1376 pass yards, 17 passing TD's, 2 interceptions, 70 rushing yards, 2 rushing TD's

Last week: 51-6 win vs Brewer

This week: @ Northwest, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 56-14 loss vs North Shore

This week: vs Kingwood, Friday 10/28

Stats: 3 receptions, 54 yards

Season stats: 32 receptions, 530 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 46 punt return yards

Last week: 42-21 win @ Palo Duro

This week: vs Plainview, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 29-7 win vs Frisco

This week: @ Heritage, Thursday 10/27

Stats: 3 receptions, 96 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 33 receptions, 548 yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 17 rushing yards, 119 kick return yards, 105 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 kick return touchdown

Last week: 31-20 loss vs Waxahachie

This week: vs Skyline, Thursday 10/27

Stats: 7 tackles, 4 kick return yards

Season stats: 41 tackles, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 137 kick return yards

Last week: 47-14 win @ Memphis

This week: @ Shamrock, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 42-33 win vs Grace Prep

This week: vs Willow Park Trinity Christian, Friday 10/28

Stats: 188 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 18 receiving yards

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 55-9 win vs Splendora

This week: @ Lumberton, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Liberty Christian, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards

Last week: 37-22 loss @ Parkway

This week: @ Haughton, Friday 10/28

Stats: 2 tackles

Season stats: 21 tackles, 4 TFL's, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended

Last week: 21-7 win @ Vista Ridge

This week: vs Round Rock Westwood, Friday 10/28

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Season stats: 36 tackles, 9 TFL's, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Last week: 51-0 win vs Valley View

This week: vs Porter, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL's

Last week: 44-21 win @ Bel Aire

This week: @ Hanks, Friday 10/28

Stats: 7 receptions, 58 receiving yards

Season stats: 37 receptions, 490 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Gaffney, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season

Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 29-26 win vs Southwood

This week: @ Benton, Thursday 10/27

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 12 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 49 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards

Last week: 44-0 win @ Crockett

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 42-14 win vs Clear Creek

This week: vs Clear Brook, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Clear Springs has not entered any stats.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 33-13 loss vs South Grand Prairie

This week: @ Lamar, Friday 10/28

Stats: 4 receptions, 69 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Season stats: 37 receptions, 866 receiving yards, 6 receiving TD's

Last week: 80-0 win vs Sunset

This week: vs Richland, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Timberview has not uploaded any stats

Season stats: 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards

Last week: 44-7 win vs McNeil

This week: vs Cedar Ridge, Friday 10/28

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 hurry

Season stats: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble

Last week: 37-22 loss @ Parkway

This week: @ Haughton, Friday 10/28

Stats: Natchitoches Central totaled 118 passing yards and 190 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: N/A

2023 top targets

Last week: 31-20 win @ Mansfield

This week: vs Lake Ridge, Friday 10/28

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown

Season stats: 16 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown

Last week: 63-7 win @ Lincoln Northeast

This week: vs Papillion-LaVista, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Omaha Westside has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: 35 receptions, 629 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 6 rushing yards, 75 kick return yards

Last week: 47-14 loss @ Pella

This week: @ Xavier, Friday 10/28

Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: 38-19 win @ Gatesville

This week: vs Connally, Friday 10/28

Stats: 1 reception, 7 receiving yards, 6 tackles, 2 interceptions, 20 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 touchdown

Season stats: 24 receptions, 502 receiving yards, 7 receiving TD's, 194 kick return yards, 98 punt return yards, 20 interception return yards, 19 tackles, 1 hurry, 3 interceptions, 4 passes defended, 1 interception return TD, 1 kickoff return TD

Last week: 34-7 win vs Olney

This week: @ Stamford, Friday 10/28

Stats: 1 reception, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Season stats: 1 rushing yard, 19 receptions, 320 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 33 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards

Last week: 43-28 win @ Bushland

This week: vs Muleshoe, Friday 10/28

Stats: Shallowater threw for 250 yards and ran for 242 yards in the win

Season stats: 7 tackles

