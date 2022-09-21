Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Four
Week four of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2023 commits
Last week: 50-8 loss @ Abernathy
This week: @ Slaton, Friday 9/23
Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Last week: 17-14 win vs Rider
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: Cooper has averaged 27.5 points per game this season
Last week: 33-28 loss vs Abilene Cooper
This week: vs Caprock, Friday 9/23
Stats: 1 carry, 9 rushing yards, 11 tackles, 1 pass defended, 5 punts, 187 punt yards
Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 53 tackles, 4 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 14 punts, 489 punt yards (34.9 avg)
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Georgetown, Friday 9/23
Stats: N/A
Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 34.6 points per game this season
Last week: 37-7 win @ Brewer
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Strong was out with an injury
Season stats: 30/54, 494 yards, 5 passing TD's, 21 carries, 73 yards, 2 rushing TD's
Last week: 49-10 win @ The Colony
This week: @ South Hills, Thursday 9/22
Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered defensive stats for this game
Season stats: N/A
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ King, Friday 9/23
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 17-14 loss @ Cooper
This week: @ Stephenville, Friday 9/23
Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 41-37 win @ Wakeland
This week: vs Liberty, Friday 9/23
Stats: 24 kick return yards, 88 punt return yards, PR touchdown
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 37-16 win vs Mansfield Legacy
This week: @ Lake Ridge, Friday 9/23
Stats: 6 tackles, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 14 tackles, 2 passes defended, 19 kick return yards
Last week: 55-8 win @ Smyer
This week: @ Memphis, Wednesday 9/21
Stats: N/A - Clarendon has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 42-10 win vs New Deal
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 167 rushing yards, 19 receiving yards, 2 TD's
Season stats: 503 rushing yards, 8 TD's
Last week: 23-6 loss @ Kinkaid
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered any stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 24-21 loss vs Prestonwood Christian
This week: @ Episcopal Academy, Friday 9/23
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 54-6 loss vs Alexandria
This week: @ Southwood, Friday 9/23
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 hurry
Season stats: 10 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 hurry
Last week: 45-14 win @ McNeil
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Manor has not entered in any defensive stats
Season stats: 10 tackles, 4 TFL's, 1 sack
Last week: 21-20 loss @ Alice
This week: vs Rockport-Fulton, Friday 9/23
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 6 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Last week: 45-21 win vs Chapin
This week: @ Canutillo, Friday 9/23
Stats: 6 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TD's
Season stats: 15 receptions, 245 yards, 3 TD's
Last week: 42-7 win @ Wren
This week: @ West Florence, Friday 9/23
Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season
Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack
Last week: 31-21 win @ Union Parish
This week: @ Byrd, Thursday 9/22
Stats: 1 reception, 37 yards, TD, 12 kick return yards,
Season stats: 7 receptions, 99 yards, TD, 12 kick return yards
Last week: 33-7 win vs Orangefield
This week: @ Diboll, Friday 9/23
Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered any defensive stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 46-18 win vs Huntsville
This week: @ Dickinson, Friday 9/23
Stats: Clear Springs totaled 208 passing yards and 110 rushing yards in the game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 41-28 win vs Royse City
This week: @ Sam Houston, Thursday 9/22
Stats: 4 receptions, 40 yards
Season stats: 19 receptions, 491 yards, 3 receiving TD's
Last week: 63-6 win @ Turner
This week: vs Newman Smith, Thursday 9/22
Stats: 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Season stats: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards
Last week: 52-7 win vs Round Rock Westwood
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 54-6 loss vs Alexandria
This week: @ Southwood, Friday 9/23
Stats: Natchitoches Central put up 60 passing yards and 15 rushing yards in the game.
Season stats: N/A
2023 top targets
Last week: 51-21 win vs Cedar Hill
This week: @ DeSoto, Friday 9/23
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 5 interception return yards
Season stats: 11 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 2 passes defended, 1 interception, 5 interception return yards
Last week: 35-23 win @ Millard North
This week: vs Norfolk, Friday 9/23
Stats: 3 receptions, 100 receiving yards
Season stats: 17 receptions, 343 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 33 kick return yards
Last week: 30-12 loss @ Linn-Mar
This week: vs Xavier, Friday 9/23
Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
2024 commits
Last week: 63-8 win @ Caldwell
This week: vs Livingston, Friday 9/23
Stats: 2 receptions, 86 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 5 punt return yards, 2 tackles, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 12 receptions, 345 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 47 punt return yards, 6 tackles, 1 hurry, 2 passes defended
Last week: 26-14 win @ Albany
This week: @ Anson, Friday 9/23
Stats: 2 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 12 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 6 tackles
Season stats: 12 receptions, 148 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 23 tackles, 1 punt, 45 punt yards