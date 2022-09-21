Jordan Sanford (Ben Golan/RedRaiderSports.com)

Week four of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: 50-8 loss @ Abernathy This week: @ Slaton, Friday 9/23 Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: 17-14 win vs Rider This week: BYE WEEK Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game Season stats: Cooper has averaged 27.5 points per game this season

Last week: 33-28 loss vs Abilene Cooper This week: vs Caprock, Friday 9/23 Stats: 1 carry, 9 rushing yards, 11 tackles, 1 pass defended, 5 punts, 187 punt yards Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 53 tackles, 4 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 14 punts, 489 punt yards (34.9 avg)

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ Georgetown, Friday 9/23 Stats: N/A Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 34.6 points per game this season

Last week: 37-7 win @ Brewer This week: BYE WEEK Stats: N/A - Strong was out with an injury Season stats: 30/54, 494 yards, 5 passing TD's, 21 carries, 73 yards, 2 rushing TD's

Last week: 49-10 win @ The Colony This week: @ South Hills, Thursday 9/22 Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered defensive stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ King, Friday 9/23 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 17-14 loss @ Cooper This week: @ Stephenville, Friday 9/23 Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 41-37 win @ Wakeland This week: vs Liberty, Friday 9/23 Stats: 24 kick return yards, 88 punt return yards, PR touchdown Season stats: N/A

Last week: 37-16 win vs Mansfield Legacy This week: @ Lake Ridge, Friday 9/23 Stats: 6 tackles, 1 pass defended Season stats: 14 tackles, 2 passes defended, 19 kick return yards

Last week: 55-8 win @ Smyer This week: @ Memphis, Wednesday 9/21 Stats: N/A - Clarendon has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 42-10 win vs New Deal This week: BYE WEEK Stats: 167 rushing yards, 19 receiving yards, 2 TD's Season stats: 503 rushing yards, 8 TD's

Last week: 23-6 loss @ Kinkaid This week: BYE WEEK Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 24-21 loss vs Prestonwood Christian This week: @ Episcopal Academy, Friday 9/23 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 54-6 loss vs Alexandria This week: @ Southwood, Friday 9/23 Stats: 3 tackles, 1 hurry Season stats: 10 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 hurry

Last week: 45-14 win @ McNeil This week: BYE WEEK Stats: N/A - Manor has not entered in any defensive stats Season stats: 10 tackles, 4 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 21-20 loss @ Alice This week: vs Rockport-Fulton, Friday 9/23 Stats: 1 tackle Season stats: 6 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Last week: 45-21 win vs Chapin This week: @ Canutillo, Friday 9/23 Stats: 6 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TD's Season stats: 15 receptions, 245 yards, 3 TD's

Last week: 42-7 win @ Wren This week: @ West Florence, Friday 9/23 Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 31-21 win @ Union Parish This week: @ Byrd, Thursday 9/22 Stats: 1 reception, 37 yards, TD, 12 kick return yards, Season stats: 7 receptions, 99 yards, TD, 12 kick return yards

Last week: 33-7 win vs Orangefield This week: @ Diboll, Friday 9/23 Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered any defensive stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 46-18 win vs Huntsville This week: @ Dickinson, Friday 9/23 Stats: Clear Springs totaled 208 passing yards and 110 rushing yards in the game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 41-28 win vs Royse City This week: @ Sam Houston, Thursday 9/22 Stats: 4 receptions, 40 yards Season stats: 19 receptions, 491 yards, 3 receiving TD's

Last week: 63-6 win @ Turner This week: vs Newman Smith, Thursday 9/22 Stats: 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble Season stats: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards

Last week: 52-7 win vs Round Rock Westwood This week: BYE WEEK Stats: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 54-6 loss vs Alexandria This week: @ Southwood, Friday 9/23 Stats: Natchitoches Central put up 60 passing yards and 15 rushing yards in the game. Season stats: N/A

2023 top targets

Last week: 51-21 win vs Cedar Hill This week: @ DeSoto, Friday 9/23 Stats: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 5 interception return yards Season stats: 11 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 2 passes defended, 1 interception, 5 interception return yards

Last week: 35-23 win @ Millard North This week: vs Norfolk, Friday 9/23 Stats: 3 receptions, 100 receiving yards Season stats: 17 receptions, 343 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 33 kick return yards

Last week: 30-12 loss @ Linn-Mar This week: vs Xavier, Friday 9/23 Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: 63-8 win @ Caldwell This week: vs Livingston, Friday 9/23 Stats: 2 receptions, 86 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 5 punt return yards, 2 tackles, 1 pass defended Season stats: 12 receptions, 345 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 47 punt return yards, 6 tackles, 1 hurry, 2 passes defended