Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Five

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Amier Washington
Amier Washington

Week five of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: 21-6 win @ Slaton

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Coronado, Friday 9/30

Stats: N/A

Season stats: Cooper has averaged 27.5 points per game this season

Last week: 40-24 loss vs Caprock

This week: @ Cooper, Friday 9/30

Stats: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 punts, 100 punt yards

Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 63 tackles, 6 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 17 punts, 589 punt yards (34.6 avg)

Last week: 48-34 win @ Georgetown

This week: vs Cedar Park, Friday 9/30

Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 224 yards and ran for 276 yards in the win

Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 38 points per game this season

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Azle, Friday 9/30

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 30/54, 494 yards, 5 passing TD's, 21 carries, 73 yards, 2 rushing TD's

Last week: 63-0 win @ South Hills

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered defensive stats for this game

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 42-21 loss @ King

This week: vs Summer Creek, Friday 9/30

Stats: 5 receptions, 99 yards, touchdown

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 43-42 loss @ Stephenville

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 59-7 win vs Liberty

This week: @ Centennial, Friday 9/30

Stats: 4 receptions, 75 yards, touchdown

Season stats: 21 receptions, 342 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 24 kick return yards, 88 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown

Last week: 49-34 win @ Lake Ridge

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 46 kick return yards, 9 tackles

Season stats: 23 tackles, 2 passes defended, 65 kick return yards

Last week: 41-28 win @ Tulia

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A - Clarendon has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Denver City, Friday 9/30

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 503 rushing yards, 8 TD's

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Legacy School of Sport Sciences

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 51-10 loss @ Episcopal Academy

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards

Last week: 27-0 win @ Southwood

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Season stats: 15 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 hurry

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Vandegrift, Friday 9/30

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 14 tackles, 5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 38-13 win vs Rockport-Fulton

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A - Flour Bluff has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: 6 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Last week: 35-7 loss @ Canutillo

This week: @ Ysleta, Friday 9/30

Stats: 4 receptions, 31 yards, 1 touchdown

Season stats: 19 receptions, 276 yards, 4 TD's

Last week: 22-19 loss @ West Florence

This week: @ Spartanburg, Thursday 9/29

Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season

Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 25-20 loss @ Byrd

This week: @ Parkway, Friday 9/30

Stats: 4 receptions, 80 yards, touchdown, 46 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards

Season stats: 10 receptions, 177 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 46 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards

Last week: 21-14 loss @ Diboll

This week: vs Shepherd, Friday 9/30

Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 38-35 win @ Dickinson

This week: @ Clear Falls, Friday 9/30

Stats: Clear Springs totaled140 passing yards and 229 rushing yards in the game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 59-7 win @ Sam Houston

This week: vs Grand Prairie, Friday 9/30

Stats: 4 receptions, 112 yards, touchdown

Season stats: 23 receptions, 603 yards, 4 receiving TD's

Last week: 56-8 win vs Newman Smith

This week: @ Birdville, Friday 9/30

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

Season stats: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Stony Point, Friday 9/30

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 27-0 win @ Southwood

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: Natchitoches Central put up 46 passing yards and 220 rushing yards in the game.

Season stats: N/A

2023 top targets

Last week: 42-24 loss @ DeSoto

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 11 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended

Last week: 48-0 win vs Norfolk

This week: @ North Platte, Friday 9/30

Stats: 3 receptions, 24 receiving yards

Season stats: 20 receptions, 367 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 33 kick return yards

Last week: 38-0 loss vs Xavier

This week: @ Clear Creek-Amana, Friday 9/30

Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: 21-9 loss vs Livingston

This week: vs Columbus, Friday 9/30

Stats: 1 reception, 29 receiving yards, 5 tackles, 1 interception

Season stats: 13 receptions, 374 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 47 punt return yards,11 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 2 passes defended

Last week: 55-0 win @ Anson

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 2 receptions, 36 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Season stats: 14 receptions, 184 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 26 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards

Last week: 15-8 win vs Idalou

This week: vs Pecos, Saturday 10/1

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

