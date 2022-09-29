Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Five
Week five of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2023 commits
Last week: 21-6 win @ Slaton
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Coronado, Friday 9/30
Stats: N/A
Season stats: Cooper has averaged 27.5 points per game this season
Last week: 40-24 loss vs Caprock
This week: @ Cooper, Friday 9/30
Stats: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 punts, 100 punt yards
Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 63 tackles, 6 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 17 punts, 589 punt yards (34.6 avg)
Last week: 48-34 win @ Georgetown
This week: vs Cedar Park, Friday 9/30
Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 224 yards and ran for 276 yards in the win
Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 38 points per game this season
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Azle, Friday 9/30
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 30/54, 494 yards, 5 passing TD's, 21 carries, 73 yards, 2 rushing TD's
Last week: 63-0 win @ South Hills
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered defensive stats for this game
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 42-21 loss @ King
This week: vs Summer Creek, Friday 9/30
Stats: 5 receptions, 99 yards, touchdown
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 43-42 loss @ Stephenville
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 59-7 win vs Liberty
This week: @ Centennial, Friday 9/30
Stats: 4 receptions, 75 yards, touchdown
Season stats: 21 receptions, 342 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 24 kick return yards, 88 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown
Last week: 49-34 win @ Lake Ridge
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 46 kick return yards, 9 tackles
Season stats: 23 tackles, 2 passes defended, 65 kick return yards
Last week: 41-28 win @ Tulia
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Clarendon has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Denver City, Friday 9/30
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 503 rushing yards, 8 TD's
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Legacy School of Sport Sciences
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 51-10 loss @ Episcopal Academy
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards
Last week: 27-0 win @ Southwood
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL
Season stats: 15 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 hurry
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Vandegrift, Friday 9/30
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 14 tackles, 5 TFL's, 1 sack
Last week: 38-13 win vs Rockport-Fulton
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Flour Bluff has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 6 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Last week: 35-7 loss @ Canutillo
This week: @ Ysleta, Friday 9/30
Stats: 4 receptions, 31 yards, 1 touchdown
Season stats: 19 receptions, 276 yards, 4 TD's
Last week: 22-19 loss @ West Florence
This week: @ Spartanburg, Thursday 9/29
Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season
Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack
Last week: 25-20 loss @ Byrd
This week: @ Parkway, Friday 9/30
Stats: 4 receptions, 80 yards, touchdown, 46 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards
Season stats: 10 receptions, 177 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 46 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards
Last week: 21-14 loss @ Diboll
This week: vs Shepherd, Friday 9/30
Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 38-35 win @ Dickinson
This week: @ Clear Falls, Friday 9/30
Stats: Clear Springs totaled140 passing yards and 229 rushing yards in the game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 59-7 win @ Sam Houston
This week: vs Grand Prairie, Friday 9/30
Stats: 4 receptions, 112 yards, touchdown
Season stats: 23 receptions, 603 yards, 4 receiving TD's
Last week: 56-8 win vs Newman Smith
This week: @ Birdville, Friday 9/30
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery
Season stats: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Stony Point, Friday 9/30
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 27-0 win @ Southwood
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: Natchitoches Central put up 46 passing yards and 220 rushing yards in the game.
Season stats: N/A
2023 top targets
Last week: 42-24 loss @ DeSoto
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 11 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended
Last week: 48-0 win vs Norfolk
This week: @ North Platte, Friday 9/30
Stats: 3 receptions, 24 receiving yards
Season stats: 20 receptions, 367 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 33 kick return yards
Last week: 38-0 loss vs Xavier
This week: @ Clear Creek-Amana, Friday 9/30
Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
2024 commits
Last week: 21-9 loss vs Livingston
This week: vs Columbus, Friday 9/30
Stats: 1 reception, 29 receiving yards, 5 tackles, 1 interception
Season stats: 13 receptions, 374 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 47 punt return yards,11 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 2 passes defended
Last week: 55-0 win @ Anson
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 2 receptions, 36 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Season stats: 14 receptions, 184 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 26 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards
Last week: 15-8 win vs Idalou
This week: vs Pecos, Saturday 10/1
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A