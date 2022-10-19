Week eight of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

This week: vs Sundown, Friday 10/21

Season stats: Cooper is 6-1 and has averaged 24.8 points per game this season

Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game.

Last week: 11-8 win vs Abilene

Last week: 39-15 win @ Leander

This week: vs East View, Friday 10/21

Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 248 yards and ran for 139 yards in the win

Season stats: A&M Consolidated is 6-1 and has averaged 35 points per game this season