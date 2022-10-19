Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Eight
Week eight of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2023 commits
Last week: 41-20 loss @ Tahoka
This week: vs Sundown, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Last week: 11-8 win vs Abilene
This week: @ Monterey, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Cooper is 6-1 and has averaged 24.8 points per game this season
Last week: 28-17 win @ Amarillo
This week: @ Abilene, Friday 10/21
Stats: 13 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 7 punts, 220 punt yards, 1 fumble return touchdown
Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 86 tackles, 7 TFL's, 6 sacks, 1 pass defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles, 1 blocked punt, 27 punts, 1042 punt yards (38.6 avg), 1 touchdown
Last week: 39-15 win @ Leander
This week: vs East View, Friday 10/21
Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 248 yards and ran for 139 yards in the win
Season stats: A&M Consolidated is 6-1 and has averaged 35 points per game this season
Last week: 35-29 win vs The Colony
This week: @ South Hills, Thursday 10/20
Stats: 11/18, 157 pass yards, 3 passing TD's, 1 interception, -5 rush yards
Season stats: 73/119, 1112 pass yards, 12 passing TD's, 2 interceptions, 24 carries, 69 rushing yards, 2 rushing TD's
Last week: 64-21 loss vs Aledo
This week: vs Brewer, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 58-0 loss vs Atascocita
This week: vs North Shore, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 29 receptions, 476 yards, 4 touchdowns
Last week: 39-38 loss vs Wylie
This week: @ Palo Duro, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 42-6 win @ Sherman
This week: vs Frisco, Friday 10/21
Stats: 4 receptions, 53 receiving yards, 2 rushing yards, 95 kick return yards, 17 punt return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
Season stats: 30 receptions, 452 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 17 rushing yards, 119 kick return yards, 105 punt return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 1 punt return touchdown
Last week: 38-3 loss @ Duncanville
This week: vs Waxahachie, Friday 10/21
Stats: 5 tackles, 54 kick return yards
Season stats: 34 tackles, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 133 kick return yards
Last week: 48-6 win vs Quanah
This week: @ Memphis, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 49-0 win @ Lake Country Christian
This week: vs Grace Prep, Friday 10/21
Stats: 130 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 punt return touchdown
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 35-12 win @ Livingston
This week: vs Splendora, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 37-21 win vs Southwest Christian School
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards
Last week: 30-17 win @ Captain Shreve
This week: @ Parkway, Friday 10/21
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 19 tackles, 4 TFL's, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended
Last week: 22-0 loss vs Cedar Ridge
This week: @ Vista Ridge, Friday 10/21
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL
Season stats: 31 tackles, 9 TFL's, 3 sacks
Last week: 43-26 win @ Mercedes
This week: vs Valley View, Friday 10/21
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL's
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Bel Air, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 30 receptions, 432 yards, 6 touchdowns
Last week: 25-22 loss @ Dorman
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season
Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack
Last week: 30-17 loss vs Natchitoches Central
This week: vs Southwood, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 12 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 49 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards
Last week: 56-12 win vs Huntington
This week: @ Crockett, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 38-7 win vs Clear Lake
This week: vs Clear Creek, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A - Clear Springs has not entered any stats.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs South Grand Prairie, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 33 receptions, 797 yards, 5 receiving TD's
Last week: 60-0 win vs Molina
This week: vs Sunset, Friday 10/21
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Season stats: 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards
Last week: 30-22 loss @ Vandegrift
This week: vs McNeil, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 30-17 win @ Captain Shreve
This week: @ Parkway, Friday 10/21
Stats: Natchitoches Central totaled 198 passing yards and 231 rushing yards in the win
Season stats: N/A
2023 top targets
Last week: 31-21win vs Mansfield Legacy
This week: @ Mansfield, Friday 10/21
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended
Last week: 41-34 win vs Millard South
This week: @ Lincoln Northeast, Friday 10/21
Stats: 8 receptions, 121 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Season stats: 35 receptions, 629 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 6 rushing yards, 75 kick return yards
Last week: 21-6 win vs Oskaloosa
This week: @ Pella, Friday 10/21
Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
2024 commits
Last week: 65-23 win vs Robinson
This week: @ Gatesville, Friday 10/21
Stats: 2 receptions, 59 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 51 punt return yards, 2 tackles
Season stats: 23 receptions, 495 receiving yards, 7 receiving TD's, 194 kick return yards, 98 punt return yards, 13 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 2 passes defended
Last week: 60-6 win @ Winters
This week: vs Olney, Friday 10/21
Stats: 3 receptions, 72 receiving yards, 1 tackle
Season stats: 1 rushing yard, 18 receptions, 295 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 28 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards
Last week: 71-39 win vs Dalhart
This week: @ Bushland, Friday 10/21
Stats: Shallowater threw for 324 yards and ran for 399 yards in the win
Season stats: 7 tackles