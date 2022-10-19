News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-19 07:15:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Eight

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Biggs & Greenslade Law
RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Biggs & Greenslade Law
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Daniel Sill
Daniel Sill (Ben Golan/RedRaiderSports.com)

Week eight of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: 41-20 loss @ Tahoka

This week: vs Sundown, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: 11-8 win vs Abilene

This week: @ Monterey, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: Cooper is 6-1 and has averaged 24.8 points per game this season

Last week: 28-17 win @ Amarillo

This week: @ Abilene, Friday 10/21

Stats: 13 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 7 punts, 220 punt yards, 1 fumble return touchdown

Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 86 tackles, 7 TFL's, 6 sacks, 1 pass defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles, 1 blocked punt, 27 punts, 1042 punt yards (38.6 avg), 1 touchdown

Last week: 39-15 win @ Leander

This week: vs East View, Friday 10/21

Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 248 yards and ran for 139 yards in the win

Season stats: A&M Consolidated is 6-1 and has averaged 35 points per game this season

Last week: 35-29 win vs The Colony

This week: @ South Hills, Thursday 10/20

Stats: 11/18, 157 pass yards, 3 passing TD's, 1 interception, -5 rush yards

Season stats: 73/119, 1112 pass yards, 12 passing TD's, 2 interceptions, 24 carries, 69 rushing yards, 2 rushing TD's

Last week: 64-21 loss vs Aledo

This week: vs Brewer, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 58-0 loss vs Atascocita

This week: vs North Shore, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 29 receptions, 476 yards, 4 touchdowns

Last week: 39-38 loss vs Wylie

This week: @ Palo Duro, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 42-6 win @ Sherman

This week: vs Frisco, Friday 10/21

Stats: 4 receptions, 53 receiving yards, 2 rushing yards, 95 kick return yards, 17 punt return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

Season stats: 30 receptions, 452 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 17 rushing yards, 119 kick return yards, 105 punt return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 1 punt return touchdown

Last week: 38-3 loss @ Duncanville

This week: vs Waxahachie, Friday 10/21

Stats: 5 tackles, 54 kick return yards

Season stats: 34 tackles, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 133 kick return yards

Last week: 48-6 win vs Quanah

This week: @ Memphis, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 49-0 win @ Lake Country Christian

This week: vs Grace Prep, Friday 10/21

Stats: 130 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 punt return touchdown

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 35-12 win @ Livingston

This week: vs Splendora, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 37-21 win vs Southwest Christian School

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards

Last week: 30-17 win @ Captain Shreve

This week: @ Parkway, Friday 10/21

Stats: 1 tackle

Season stats: 19 tackles, 4 TFL's, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended

Last week: 22-0 loss vs Cedar Ridge

This week: @ Vista Ridge, Friday 10/21

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Season stats: 31 tackles, 9 TFL's, 3 sacks

Last week: 43-26 win @ Mercedes

This week: vs Valley View, Friday 10/21

Stats: 1 tackle

Season stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL's

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Bel Air, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 30 receptions, 432 yards, 6 touchdowns

Last week: 25-22 loss @ Dorman

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season

Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 30-17 loss vs Natchitoches Central

This week: vs Southwood, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 12 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 49 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards

Last week: 56-12 win vs Huntington

This week: @ Crockett, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 38-7 win vs Clear Lake

This week: vs Clear Creek, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A - Clear Springs has not entered any stats.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs South Grand Prairie, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 33 receptions, 797 yards, 5 receiving TD's

Last week: 60-0 win vs Molina

This week: vs Sunset, Friday 10/21

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Season stats: 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards

Last week: 30-22 loss @ Vandegrift

This week: vs McNeil, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 30-17 win @ Captain Shreve

This week: @ Parkway, Friday 10/21

Stats: Natchitoches Central totaled 198 passing yards and 231 rushing yards in the win

Season stats: N/A

2023 top targets

Last week: 31-21win vs Mansfield Legacy

This week: @ Mansfield, Friday 10/21

Stats: 1 tackle

Season stats: 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended

Last week: 41-34 win vs Millard South

This week: @ Lincoln Northeast, Friday 10/21

Stats: 8 receptions, 121 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Season stats: 35 receptions, 629 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 6 rushing yards, 75 kick return yards

Last week: 21-6 win vs Oskaloosa

This week: @ Pella, Friday 10/21

Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: 65-23 win vs Robinson

This week: @ Gatesville, Friday 10/21

Stats: 2 receptions, 59 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 51 punt return yards, 2 tackles

Season stats: 23 receptions, 495 receiving yards, 7 receiving TD's, 194 kick return yards, 98 punt return yards, 13 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 2 passes defended

Last week: 60-6 win @ Winters

This week: vs Olney, Friday 10/21

Stats: 3 receptions, 72 receiving yards, 1 tackle

Season stats: 1 rushing yard, 18 receptions, 295 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 28 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards

Last week: 71-39 win vs Dalhart

This week: @ Bushland, Friday 10/21

Stats: Shallowater threw for 324 yards and ran for 399 yards in the win

Season stats: 7 tackles

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}