Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Eleven

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.
We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.
Taylor-Demerson and the Cardinals were on their bye week.
Washington played 51 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Ravens 18-16 loss @ Pittsburgh. He was credited with 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 pressures and finished with a PFF grade of 47.5.
Steele started at right tackle and gave up 9 pressures in the Cowboys 34-10 loss vs Houston.
Cole played 27 defensive snaps in the Jaguars 52-6 loss @ Detroit. He was credited with 3 tackles in the game.
Mahomes went 23/33 for 196 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the Chiefs 30-21 loss @ Buffalo. He finished with a PFF grade of 74.0.
Wilson played 23 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Raiders 34-19 loss @ Miami. He was credited with 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and 2 pressures, and finished with a PFF grade of 70.0, good for fourth best on the Las Vegas defense.
Brooks played 65 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 34-19 win vs Las Vegas. He was credited with 12 tackles and 1 TFL. He finished with a PFF grade of 59.9.
Eguavoen played 9 defensive and 25 special teams snaps in the Jets 28-27 loss vs Indianapolis. He recorded 1 tackle in the game and finished with a PFF grade of 71.6
Owens played 24 special teams snaps in the Commanders 26-18 loss @ Philadelphia. He did not record a stat in the game.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs
- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.