Published Nov 19, 2024
Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Eleven
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.

We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson and the Cardinals were on their bye week.

Washington played 51 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Ravens 18-16 loss @ Pittsburgh. He was credited with 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 pressures and finished with a PFF grade of 47.5.

Steele started at right tackle and gave up 9 pressures in the Cowboys 34-10 loss vs Houston.

Cole played 27 defensive snaps in the Jaguars 52-6 loss @ Detroit. He was credited with 3 tackles in the game.

Mahomes went 23/33 for 196 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the Chiefs 30-21 loss @ Buffalo. He finished with a PFF grade of 74.0.

Wilson played 23 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Raiders 34-19 loss @ Miami. He was credited with 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and 2 pressures, and finished with a PFF grade of 70.0, good for fourth best on the Las Vegas defense.

Brooks played 65 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 34-19 win vs Las Vegas. He was credited with 12 tackles and 1 TFL. He finished with a PFF grade of 59.9.

Eguavoen played 9 defensive and 25 special teams snaps in the Jets 28-27 loss vs Indianapolis. He recorded 1 tackle in the game and finished with a PFF grade of 71.6

Owens played 24 special teams snaps in the Commanders 26-18 loss @ Philadelphia. He did not record a stat in the game.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars

- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs

- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles

