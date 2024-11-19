Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Eleven

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets forced into throwing an incompletion by Bills Jordan Phillips who grabbed him by the shoulder pads during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. (Photo by Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact. We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson and the Cardinals were on their bye week.

Washington played 51 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Ravens 18-16 loss @ Pittsburgh. He was credited with 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 pressures and finished with a PFF grade of 47.5.

Steele started at right tackle and gave up 9 pressures in the Cowboys 34-10 loss vs Houston.

Cole played 27 defensive snaps in the Jaguars 52-6 loss @ Detroit. He was credited with 3 tackles in the game.

Mahomes went 23/33 for 196 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the Chiefs 30-21 loss @ Buffalo. He finished with a PFF grade of 74.0.

Wilson played 23 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Raiders 34-19 loss @ Miami. He was credited with 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and 2 pressures, and finished with a PFF grade of 70.0, good for fourth best on the Las Vegas defense.

Brooks played 65 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 34-19 win vs Las Vegas. He was credited with 12 tackles and 1 TFL. He finished with a PFF grade of 59.9.

Eguavoen played 9 defensive and 25 special teams snaps in the Jets 28-27 loss vs Indianapolis. He recorded 1 tackle in the game and finished with a PFF grade of 71.6

Owens played 24 special teams snaps in the Commanders 26-18 loss @ Philadelphia. He did not record a stat in the game.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars - WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs - OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles