Takeaways from Texas Tech’s win 98-64 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Kevin Overton poured in 17 points to help push Tech past APBU (Photo by Chase Seabolt)

Texas Tech closed out its season-opening four-game home stand with another win, jumping on Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 98-64, Monday evening at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Here are our takeaways from the action…

Red Raiders struggle early offensively

When playing at a severe talent disadvantage, pulling out all the stops is borderline necessary to remain competitive. Arkansas-Pine Bluff had a game plan in place to try and stifle the Red Raiders, which consisted of a tough 2-3 zone that kept Tech out of the paint. It forced the Red Raiders to play hot potato on the perimeter. Coupled with a less-than-ideal start from beyond the three-point line, Tech struggled to establish a rhythm offensively in the early goings of the game. As the contest rolled along, the Golden Lions found their zone to be less reliable, with the Red Raiders making adjustments in the open floor, speeding up the tempo to get offense rolling before the zone had a chance to set up. Behind 14 points from star forward Darrion Williams in the first half, Tech settled into the game and pounced on chances.

Timely runs open game up for Tech

After a pair of layups from APBU’s Dante Sawyer and Christian Moore cut the lead back within double digits, 34-26, the Red Raiders found headway and closed out the first half on a 13-2 run to push the lead back to nearly 20, 48-27, at the break. This run was fueled by a salty finish at the basket by Minnesota transfer guard Elijah Hawkins, who made his first start in a Tech uniform Monday. Hawkins’ left-handed scoop had the added benefit of a foul call, which Hawkins converted the and-1 free throw thereafter. Chance McMillian and Kevin Overton added a pair of triples, along with two baskets from Dallas native Jadyn Toppin to break the game open in the closing minutes of the first 20. Another 11-2 burst in the second half propelled the Red Raiders’ lead into the 30s behind a trifecta of layups from Devan Cambridge and Kevin Overton, as well as a trey from the Drake transfer guard.

Pair of Red Raiders reach double-double status

Double-doubles have become a common occurrence around these parts, first established by Darrion Williams’ insane run in the 2023-24 season. Seeing two players reach that feat in the same game, however, is much more of a rarity. Coming off his first double-double performance in a Tech uniform in the Nov. 13 win over Wyoming, JT Toppin followed up that script with another showing of the same variety, posting 14 points and snagging 11 boards in Monday’s victory. In that same light, Elijah Hawkins proved to be masterful after struggling early, operating with immense quickness and willingness to facilitate in the open floor. The guard was rewarded with his own double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11 assists. Hawkins also had the added bonus of five steals, showing his tenacious defensive attitude that the Red Raiders have been yearning to make more of a consistency across the team.

Tech elevates to 4-0 ahead of trip to Brooklyn for Legend’s Classic