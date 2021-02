Texas Tech broke into the top 10 on the latest AP Poll at No. 7 after wins against No. 12 Oklahoma and Kansas State.

The Red Raiders set a program-high in 2017 reaching the No. 6 mark - making this week's ranking the second-highest in school history. Texas Tech has, however, been ranked No. 7 before on a few occasions.

The Red Raiders will host No. 14 West Virginia on Tuesday night for a top-15 matchup.