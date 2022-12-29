Texas Tech completed their first eight-win season since 2013 with a 42-25 win over Ole Miss at the Texas Bowl.

The win completed newly extended head coach Joey McGuire’s first season at the helm, the best season in almost a decade while the program has the most momentum that it has had in a long time.

The Red Raiders got out to a 26-7 halftime lead with the help of three takeaways and three turnovers on downs from the Rebels, having the average Tech drive starting at the Ole Miss 46-yard line.

Tyler Shough chipped in two rushing touchdowns, lowering the shoulder on both before finding Jerand Bradley up the seam as the half drew to a close.