Texas Tech caps off first eight-win season since 2013 at Texas Bowl
Texas Tech completed their first eight-win season since 2013 with a 42-25 win over Ole Miss at the Texas Bowl.
The win completed newly extended head coach Joey McGuire’s first season at the helm, the best season in almost a decade while the program has the most momentum that it has had in a long time.
The Red Raiders got out to a 26-7 halftime lead with the help of three takeaways and three turnovers on downs from the Rebels, having the average Tech drive starting at the Ole Miss 46-yard line.
Tyler Shough chipped in two rushing touchdowns, lowering the shoulder on both before finding Jerand Bradley up the seam as the half drew to a close.
Shough had an excellent game, showing his prowess with his feet including a long run of 36-yards enroute to a 111-yard rushing performance along with 242 yards through the air.
The rest of the Red Raiders’ first half points came off two Trey Wolff field goals, enroute to 23 of the 26 first half points coming off a turnover.
The Tech defense was excellent, holding the Ole Miss running back corps to under 150 yards before garbage time, one of the best backfields in college football.
A few guys who went a bit under-the-radar this season made excellent plays on the defensive side of the ball such as a couple of excellent, momentum swinging tackles for loss from Myles Cole and Isaac Smith.
In the second half, the Red Raider defense continued to be extremely active to the ball, getting more quality from the likes of Jacob Rodriguez and the veterans.
The Tech offense struggled in the third quarter, but a lengthy drive capped off by a SaRodorick Thompson touchdown in his final game as a Red Raider was the first sign of life for the offense in the second half. Jerand Bradley’s 37-yard post chunk play set up the Thompson touchdown, giving Tech a 19-point lead.
The Red Raiders continued to fight on defense and eventually iced the game with a onside-kick return for a touchdown by Loic Founoji.