The Texas Tech coaches are on the verge of signing the Red Raiders' highest ranked recruiting class in over a decade, and they continued adding to it with a longtime linebacker target out of Louisiana, Justin "Sensei" Horne.

The District 9-5A Defensive MVP took his official visit to Texas Tech over the weekend, announced his decommitment from Louisiana on Sunday night before publicly pledging to the Red Raiders on Monday afternoon. Horne plans to officially end his recruitment and sign with Texas Tech on Wednesday December 21st, at the beginning of the early signing period.

The visit over the weekend was Horne's first to Lubbock, and he saw all he needed to in order to make up his mind for the scarlet and black.

"The coaches, I loved the energy from them. I made sure to ask the players if this is how they were on the daily. If they got that energy on the daily I could do that. They were nice, spiritual people.

The campus is beautiful. As soon as I walked on I knew I didn't wanna see nothing else other than Texas Tech every day. The campus was real nice.

I loved the locker room. That was one of my favorites, I loved to see the locker room, the weight room and the indoor track. They're all beautiful because I'll be running track there too.

The players, they were all welcoming. They introduced themselves and made sure to get to know us and stuff. It was real nice and a real good experience all around. I just love the place in general, it wasn't too much and it wasn't like too less like the whole area."

While several coaches helped recruit Horne to Texas Tech, it all began with an offer from Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard. Even when it looked like Horne wasn't going to be a part of the Red Raider class earlier this fall Blanchard kept communication with Horne daily, and when the spot opened up things took a turn in Texas Tech's favor.

"Back in the summer I had to get my official visit canceled because somebody committed already, so I had a non-committable offer. So once somebody got their offer removed or they decommitted, it was one or the other I'm not sure, once that happened it was a different position and coach McGuire immediately told coach Blanchard that that spot is open.

Since like August/September, coach Blanchard's been texting my phone, calling my phone every single day trying to get me down there, trying to get me interested in Tech and trying to make sure that they had me locked in and stuff. He never gave up on me, he refused to give up."

Another coach who was vital in Horne's recruitment is his future position coach, linebacker coach Josh Bookbinder. Earlier in December Bookbinder went to Horne's home for an in-home visit, and the two got to continue growing their bond over the weekend.

"Coach Bookbinder is amazing. I love his spirit, everything that he did this week. From what I see he's a great coach and I can't wait to work with him. I haven't texted him every single day like coach Blanchard and stuff but coach Bookbinder has also been there a lot of times texting and calling me also."