Texas Tech, Big 12 announce non-conference kickoff times for 2022

The Red Raiders will kickoff the season under the lights when they host Murray State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The game will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Texas Tech stays home for week two when it hosts Houston on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. in Lubbock at Jones AT&T Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FS1. Texas Tech and Houston played last season in Houston at NRG Stadium where the Red Raiders opened the year with a 38-21 win.

To finalize the non-conference slate, Texas Tech travels to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on N.C. State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The action will be televised on ESPN2.