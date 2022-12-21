De'Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders with 22 points apiece as Texas Tech took down Houston Christian, 111-67.

This marks the second consecutive game where the Red Raiders surpassed the 100-point mark. They did so last Saturday with a 102-52 win over Jackson State.

Daniel Batcho recorded a double-double in the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Harmon said jokingly he was going to get on to coach Mark Adams for benching him when he needed one assist to record his own double-double.

Adams said the 42 points presented by the bench players were gratifying for the coaching staff to see. He was specifically mentioning Robert Jennings and Lamar Washington.

Jennings and Washington chipped in a combined 15 points off the bench while Batcho scored his dozen off the bench as well.

"We probably have more room for improvement than most teams with only three players back and one starter back," Adams said. "With these seven underclassmen we knew it would take time and we're still doing a lot of teaching and we're not there yet and I think this team is going to continue to grow and improve. I am hopeful this team will be playing its best basketball in March and we'll keep seeing those plateaus get better and better each week."

Adams said Obanor played well. He said Harmon hitting threes was a nice thing to see but they ask him to do a lot and he distributed the ball well.

Adams joked and said they're doing away with defense with the goal to score over 100 each night out. But on a serious note, he said it was good to see them shoot the ball well in another game while utilizing Harmon's speed as well to get to the basket.

Adams said they're getting there mentally and physically with players starting to get back to 100%. Right now, Fardaws Aimaq will be out but Adams said they hope to get him back sometime in January.

With one game away from Big 12 Conference play, Adams said they've done a good job closing out games and being patient when it go and gets tough. He said they try too hard sometimes but a big part of growth and maturity is self-discipline and trusting the system.