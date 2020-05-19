After signing a top 10 class in 2020, Texas Tech is quickly becoming a recruiting powerhouse in the college basketball landscape. That continued in a big way when on Tuesday night John Paul II (Plano, TX) wing/guard Jaylon Tyson pledged to the Red Raiders.

Tyson has been a top target for head coach Chris Beard and assistant Ulric Maligi since picking up his offer from TTU back on December 27th, and decided he had seen enough to end his recruitment and become a Red Raider.

Tyson is a 6-foot-6 wing/guard who is still growing and can play both guard spots or on the wing. He has great guard skills, especially for his size. Tyson can put the ball on the floor, distribute to his teammates and can also create his own looks off the bounce.

RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan went out to watch Tyson in his team's playoff game in mid-February and he shined, scoring 31 points in the win. Tyson would then continue his onslaught throughout the postseason, leading his Cardinals to the TAPPS 2-6A state championship.

Jaylon Tyson was largely unknown in recruiting cycles before that postseason run but blew up after, going from an unranked recruit to a 4-star on the verge of the top 100 according to Rivals.com.

In the two months since winning that championship, Tyson has picked up offers from Texas A&M, Richmond, SMU, Xavier, Creighton, Houston and Tulsa. He previously held offers from TCU and Oklahoma among others.