Texas Tech's 2023 class has gotten off to a quick start, with 13 commits to date which is good for the No. 2 ranked class in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.

Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders' staff are still looking to add more talented prospects to the fold, and one of the more recent offers went out to Natchitoches Central (LA) DT Tre’Darius Brown.

What you need to know...

... Brown announced his offer from Texas Tech on February 21st, 2022

... As a junior, Brown was credited with 26 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and four sacks per his MaxPreps page

... Those numbers helped his Natchitoches Central Chiefs to a 7-4 record in 2021

Texas Tech coaches: "I talk to coach (James) Blanchard for sure and our relationship is good. It was great talking to him...he kept it real and understood how I was feeling."