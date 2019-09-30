Texas Tech and Baylor return to a home-and-home series this season after spending the past few years meeting in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders and the Bears will get started 3 p.m. that day with the action airing on FS1.

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released start times and television channels for the three conference games taking place on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Texas Tech and Baylor currently sit tied in overall record against one another at 38-38-1. The lone tie between the two programs came in 1945 in a 7-7 matchup.

Baylor was victorious in the last meeting between the two programs. The Bears ended the year with a 35-24 win over the Red Raiders, which eventually would be Kliff Kingsbury's last game as the Texas Tech head coach.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule will go into the game with a 1-1 overall record against Texas Tech. Baylor's largest margin of victory over Texas Tech dates back to 1929 in a shutout win, 34-0, which was the first game between the two Texas schools.

Texas Tech's largest margin of victory over Baylor goes back 17 years ago in 2002 when the Red Raiders took down the Bears in Lubbock, 62-11. Texas Tech's longest win streak against Baylor spanned from 1996-2010, a total of 15 games.

Matt Wells will guide the Red Raiders to Waco. As mentioned, the game was previously hosted at AT&T Stadium. That was from 2011 until 2018. However, the game was first played in Jerry World in 2009 but in 2010 moved to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for one season during the State Fair of Texas. From 1929 until 2008, the contest was played in either Waco or Lubbock.