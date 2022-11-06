After an exciting season and lengthy offseason, the Red Raiders are set to open their basketball season against Northwestern State Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders are looking for development around themselves against the Southland conference opponent in the Demons.

The Demons are under a new coach, Mike McConathy, the former Missouri State coach who brought three of his former players Demarcus Sharp, Isaac Haney, and his third leading scorer Ja’Monta Black.

Along with the players who followed the coach, Northwestern State has some interesting pieces on their roster, including 7’3” 315-pound center Jordan Wilmore, the transfer from Missouri.