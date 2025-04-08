Texas Tech Basketball's Christian Anderson running it back in 2025

In a significant boost for Texas Tech basketball, Christian Anderson announced his return for the 2025 season this afternoon.

This positive news comes shortly after forward Darrion Williams declared his intention to explore NBA opportunities and enter the transfer portal. The return of Anderson is a major development for head coach Grant McCasland, securing his starting point guard and a cornerstone for the program's roster reconstruction.

Anderson's freshman campaign was nothing short of electrifying, standing out among the most impactful freshman seasons in Tech's history.

He played in 35 of Tech's 37 games, showcasing impressive shooting percentages of 43 percent from the field, 38 percent from beyond the arc and 80% from the charity stripe, while contributing 10 points and 3 rebounds per contest.

His consistent and impactful play led to increased playing time in crucial moments, where he delivered key shots, played tenacious defense, and consistently performed under pressure, culminating in an All-Big 12 Freshman selection.

The implications for Tech are clear: they have their point guard for the upcoming year—a reliable scorer, a strong defender, and a leader who influences the team both on and off the court.

This Texas Tech basketball team could be poised for significant achievements, and Christian Anderson's return for his sophomore season is the foundational element for that success.