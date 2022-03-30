Texas Tech Basketball roster Outlook in 2022-23
Just five days ago, Texas Tech's season ended with a Sweet Sixteen loss after Duke's Jeremy Roach and projected number one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero combined for 37 points. While i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news