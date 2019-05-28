Texas Tech basketball roster and scholarship counter (5/28/19)
Last time I did this the roster looked quite different, Tech had yet to win the Big 12 conference or play in their first ever Final Four. With that said we take a look at the current roster, lay ou...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news