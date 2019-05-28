News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 08:09:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Texas Tech basketball roster and scholarship counter (5/28/19)

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports.com
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Last time I did this the roster looked quite different, Tech had yet to win the Big 12 conference or play in their first ever Final Four. With that said we take a look at the current roster, lay ou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}