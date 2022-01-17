Texas Tech Basketball Preview: Red Raiders set for rematch against Cyclones

GAME DETAILS

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX WHEN: 8:00 PM, Tuesday | Jan. 18th WATCH IT ON: ESPN U SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 18-20 all-time against Iowa State. The Red Raiders had won five straight matchups before losing in Ames, 51-47, two weeks ago.

IOWA STATE 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT THE CYCLONES?

Iowa State has a 14-3 record this season and they’re 2-3 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cyclones are ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They have four wins over teams in the AP Top 25 (No. 25 Xavier, No. 9 Memphis, No. 25 Texas Tech, No. 21 Texas). ISU was picked to finish last in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll. In their previous matchup, the Iowa State defense held Texas Tech to their third worst shooting performance (38.8%) and their lowest scoring total of the season (47). They’re 1-2 since playing the Red Raiders with losses at Oklahoma, at No. 9 Kansas, and a home win over No. 21 Texas. The Cyclones are a defensive basketball team, and they excel at creating turnovers against the opposition. They’ve held teams to 65 points or less 12 times this season, and opponents are shooting a combined 40.1 percent from the field and 27.1 percent from three-point range. Iowa State has the 203rd ranked scoring offense in the country, and they’re 108th in field goal percentage. They’re ranked 15th in scoring defense, and they’re 13th in turnovers forced and 17th in steals per game. The Cyclones are ranked 28th out of 358 Division 1 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 110th in offensive efficiency and 4th in defensive efficiency, and they have six wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Xavier, Memphis, Creighton, Iowa, Texas Tech, and Texas).

THREE CYCLONES TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

IZAIAH BROCKINGTON (6-FOOT-4, GUARD)

The senior transferred to Iowa State after spending the last two seasons at Penn State University. Brockington currently leads the Cyclones in points, averaging 16.5 per game, and he leads the team rebounds with 7.9 per game. He’s fourth in the Big 12 Conference in scoring and second in rebounds. Brockington led ISU with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in game one against the Red Raiders. His six double-doubles lead the conference, and he’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field this year.

GABE KALSCHEUR (6-FOOT-4, GUARD)

The senior shooting guard had 22 points, 3 assists and made 6 three-pointers in Iowa State's last game against No. 21 Texas. Kalscheur is second on the Cyclones in scoring with 10.8 points per game. He’s second in assists with 2.2 per game and second on the team in steals with 1.7. Kalscheur transferred to Iowa State after starting in 88 games over the last three seasons at Minnesota. He was a team captain for the Gophers and led the Big 10 with 2.5 threes per game last season.

TYRESE HUNTER (6-FOOT, GUARD)

The true freshman combo guard has become an instant impact player for Iowa State, and he’s one of the best true freshmen in the Big 12. Hunter leads the team in assists with 5 dimes per game and steals with 2.3 per game. He’s really bought into head coach T.J. Otzelberger’s defensive mentality. Hunter is currently second in the Big 12 Conference and 12th in the nation in steals. He's third on the team in scoring with 10.6 points per game.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. IOWA STATE DEFENSE

IOWA STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: