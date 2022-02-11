Texas Tech Basketball Preview: Red Raiders look to bounce back against TCU
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX
WHEN: 3:00 PM, Saturday | Feb. 12th
WATCH IT ON: ESPN +
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 77-41 all-time against TCU on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won two straight and six of their last seven games against the Horned Frogs.
TCU HORNED FROGS 2021-22 SCHEDULE
WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT THE HORNED FROGS?
TCU has a 16-5 record this season, and they’re 5-4 in Big 12 Conference play. The Horned Frogs are unranked, but they have two wins over teams in the AP Top 25 (Iowa State, LSU). TCU was picked to finish eighth in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, and they’re currently fifth in the Big 12 Conference standings.
Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon is on his sixth season at the helm for TCU and has 112-76 record during his tenure. He has an impressive career record of 440-198 (69 percent) and spent 13 seasons at the University of Pittsburgh before taking over in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs have made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the Dixon era, but they’re currently on pace to make the big dance for the first time since 2018.
TCU has been solid on the defensive end of the court this season. They have the 32nd ranked scoring defense, and they’re 67th in field goal percentage defense. They’re 167th in turnovers forced and 93rd in blocks per game.
The Horned Frogs have struggled to get consistent production out of their offense this year. They have the 232nd ranked scoring offense, and they’re 223rd in field goal percentage. They’ve struggled from behind the arc as well and are ranked 330th in three-point field goal percentage.
TCU is one of the top rebounding teams in the nation. They’re ranked 4th in the NCAA with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game, and they’re 9th in totals rebounds per game. They’re also ranked 3rd in rebounding margin with a plus-10.1 average this season.
The Horned Frogs are 56th out of 358 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 104th in offensive efficiency and 28th in defensive efficiency. The Horned Frogs have four wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Iowa State, Oklahoma (twice), LSU).
THREE HORNED FROGS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
MIKE MILES | 6-FOOT-2 | GUARD | SOPHOMORE
Miles is on year two for the Horned Frogs after starting in 21 games as a true freshman. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors and was one of five freshmen to average at least 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists a season ago. Miles leads TCU in scoring and assists with 15.4 points and 4.2 dimes per game. He’s solid on the glass as well and averages 3.9 boards per game. Miles is second on the team in steals with 1.2 per game.
DAMION BAUGH | 6-FOOT-4 | GUARD | JUNIOR
Baugh transferred to TCU after starting in 29 games over the last two seasons at Memphis. He’s made huge strides since joining the Horned Frogs and does a little bit of everything on the basketball court. Baugh is second on the team in scoring and assists with 10.8 points and 4 assists per game. He’s another good rebounder for a guard and averages 4.2 boards this season. Baugh leads the team with 1.4 steals per game.
EMANUEL MILLER | 6-FOOT-7 | FORWARD | JUNIOR
Miller transferred to TCU after making 38 starts over the last two years at Texas A&M. He led the SEC in field goal percentage (57.1%) and was second in the conference with 8.2 rebounds per game last season. Miller leads the Horned Frogs with 6.6 boards per game. He’s third on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game and is shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Miller is averaging 0.9 blocks per game for the TCU defense.
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. TCU DEFENSE
TCU OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:
The Red Raiders are looking to bounce back after a rough outing in Norman, while the Horned Frogs are coming off a home win over Oklahoma State. TCU is the only team in the Big 12 that Texas Tech has yet to face, and Saturday will be a huge game for two schools that are separated by only one game in the conference standings.
The Red Raiders have been solid on the glass this season. In 24 games, Texas Tech has lost the rebounding margin only seven times. The Red Raiders are now 2-5 on the year when the opposition finishes with the advantage in rebounds.
Texas Tech is fresh off being outrebounded 34-to-26 to a Sooner team that has struggled on the boards. The Red Raiders could have their hands full in a matchup against a Horned Frog team that has the third highest rebounding margin in the nation and is No. 4 in offensive rebounds per game.
TCU hasn’t shot the ball well, and their offense has been inconsistent this season. They’ve been able to make up for some of that with their offensive rebounding and all the second chance scoring opportunities they’re able to accumulate. The Red Raiders have to be better at boxing out and attacking the boards in a matchup against a Horned Frog team that’s ranked No. 9 in total rebounds.
TCU has a top 50 scoring defense (32nd), but they’ve struggled on that end of the court as of late and are allowing 70.4 points per game in their last five contests. The Horned Frogs are going to have to find a way to slow down a Texas Tech offense that has averaged 80.7 points in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raider defense has been equally tough at home, and opponents are averaging a combined 57.6 points per game in Lubbock. One area of vulnerability for the Texas Tech defense this year has been the three-point shot, and they’re allowing 9.3 three-pointers in their six losses.
TCU just so happens to be the worst three-point shooting team in the Big 12 this season at 29.7 percent. The Horned Frogs need to find their stroke from behind the arc to put pressure on the Red Raider defense and force their no middle concept to chase after shooters on the three-point line.
Texas Tech has won 17 straight games at home. The Red Raider offense hasn’t scored fewer than 72 points, and the defense hasn’t allowed more than 67 points in their 14 home games. TCU will have to do what no team has been able to this season and find a way to slow down Texas Tech in their own house.