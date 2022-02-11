Texas Tech Basketball Preview: Red Raiders look to bounce back against TCU

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX WHEN: 3:00 PM, Saturday | Feb. 12th WATCH IT ON: ESPN + SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 77-41 all-time against TCU on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won two straight and six of their last seven games against the Horned Frogs.

TCU HORNED FROGS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT THE HORNED FROGS?

TCU has a 16-5 record this season, and they’re 5-4 in Big 12 Conference play. The Horned Frogs are unranked, but they have two wins over teams in the AP Top 25 (Iowa State, LSU). TCU was picked to finish eighth in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, and they’re currently fifth in the Big 12 Conference standings. Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon is on his sixth season at the helm for TCU and has 112-76 record during his tenure. He has an impressive career record of 440-198 (69 percent) and spent 13 seasons at the University of Pittsburgh before taking over in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs have made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the Dixon era, but they’re currently on pace to make the big dance for the first time since 2018. TCU has been solid on the defensive end of the court this season. They have the 32nd ranked scoring defense, and they’re 67th in field goal percentage defense. They’re 167th in turnovers forced and 93rd in blocks per game. The Horned Frogs have struggled to get consistent production out of their offense this year. They have the 232nd ranked scoring offense, and they’re 223rd in field goal percentage. They’ve struggled from behind the arc as well and are ranked 330th in three-point field goal percentage. TCU is one of the top rebounding teams in the nation. They’re ranked 4th in the NCAA with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game, and they’re 9th in totals rebounds per game. They’re also ranked 3rd in rebounding margin with a plus-10.1 average this season. The Horned Frogs are 56th out of 358 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 104th in offensive efficiency and 28th in defensive efficiency. The Horned Frogs have four wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Iowa State, Oklahoma (twice), LSU).

Adonis Arms (25) shoots the free throw for Texas Tech (Chase Seabolt)

THREE HORNED FROGS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

MIKE MILES | 6-FOOT-2 | GUARD | SOPHOMORE

Miles is on year two for the Horned Frogs after starting in 21 games as a true freshman. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors and was one of five freshmen to average at least 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists a season ago. Miles leads TCU in scoring and assists with 15.4 points and 4.2 dimes per game. He’s solid on the glass as well and averages 3.9 boards per game. Miles is second on the team in steals with 1.2 per game.

DAMION BAUGH | 6-FOOT-4 | GUARD | JUNIOR

Baugh transferred to TCU after starting in 29 games over the last two seasons at Memphis. He’s made huge strides since joining the Horned Frogs and does a little bit of everything on the basketball court. Baugh is second on the team in scoring and assists with 10.8 points and 4 assists per game. He’s another good rebounder for a guard and averages 4.2 boards this season. Baugh leads the team with 1.4 steals per game.

EMANUEL MILLER | 6-FOOT-7 | FORWARD | JUNIOR

Miller transferred to TCU after making 38 starts over the last two years at Texas A&M. He led the SEC in field goal percentage (57.1%) and was second in the conference with 8.2 rebounds per game last season. Miller leads the Horned Frogs with 6.6 boards per game. He’s third on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game and is shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Miller is averaging 0.9 blocks per game for the TCU defense.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. TCU DEFENSE

TCU OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: