Texas Tech Basketball Preview: Red Raiders face Mountaineers in Morgantown

SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 7-16 all-time against West Virginia. The Red Raiders are 1-8 against the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

West Virginia has a 13-8 record this season, and they’re 2-6 in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers are unranked and have only one win over a team in the AP Top 25 (No. 15 UConn). WVU is currently 10th in the Big 12 standings but were picked to finish fifth in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll.

In their previous matchup, the Mountaineers gave the Red Raiders a good battle. West Virginia led Texas Tech, 54-53, with six minutes to go. The Red Raiders would outscore the Mountaineers, 25-11, the rest of the way and made several key plays down the stretch to seal the, 78-65, victory.

The Red Raiders scored 78 points but shot only 40.7 percent from the field. Free throws were a big factor in game one, and Texas Tech was 25-of-36 from the charity stripe.

West Virginia is 0-3 since playing Texas Tech with losses against Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Baylor.

The Mountaineers have been better as a team on the defensive end this season, and they excel at creating turnovers against the opposition. They’re ranked 97th in scoring defense, and they’re 199th in field goal percentage defense. WVU is ranked 27th in turnovers forced. They’re 71st in steals per game and 34th in blocks per game.

West Virginia has the 247th ranked scoring offense in the country, and they’re 256th in field goal percentage

WVU is ranked 58th out of 358 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 96th in offensive efficiency and 37th in defensive efficiency. The Mountaineers have only one win over a team in the KenPom top 50 (UConn).