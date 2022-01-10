Texas Tech Basketball Preview: Raiders are Waco bound to battle the Bears

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Ferrell Center | Waco, TX WHEN: 6:00 PM, Tuesday | Jan. 11th WATCH IT ON: ESPN 3 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 78-59 all-time against Baylor. The Red Raiders have lost four straight matchups against the Bears with their last win coming on February 16, 2019, in Lubbock.

BAYLOR 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT BAYLOR?

The Bears have a 15-0 record this season, and they're ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 1 in USA Today Coaches Poll. Baylor is one of four schools (Duke, Kentucky, Gonzaga) to reach the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll in three of the last five seasons. They have two wins over teams in the top 25 (No. 6 Villanova, No. 8 Iowa State). The Bears were picked to finish third in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll. Baylor has the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games. They lost, 83-74, against Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the 2021 Big 12 Tournament, and they haven’t dropped a game since. Bears head coach Scott Drew is on his 19th season at the helm for Baylor and has a 387-215 overall record. He’s led the Bears to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, three trips to the Elite 8, and one Final Four/National Championship appearance during his tenure. Drew has a 23-13 record against Texas Tech. Baylor went 28-2 last year and was 13-1 in conference play. They would upset No. 1 Gonzaga, 86-70, to win their first NCAA National Championship. They also won the Big 12 Conference for the first time in school history. The 28 wins a season ago was the second highest total in school history. The Bears are a balanced basketball team and excel on both ends of the court. They have the No. 12 scoring offense in the country, and they're 13th in field goal percentage. They're ranked 19th in scoring defense, 10th in turnovers forced, and 10th in steals per game. Baylor is 1st out of 358 Division-I schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 4th in offensive efficiency and 7th in defensive efficiency. The Bears have four wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Michigan State, Villanova, Iowa State, Oklahoma).

THREE BEARS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

James Akinjo (6-foot-1, Guard)

The senior point guard transferred to Baylor after spending last season at Arizona. Akinjo played with former Red Raider Mac McClung his freshman and sophomore seasons at Georgetown before transferring to Arizona. He currently leads the Bears in scoring and assists with 14.4 points and 6.1 dimes per game. Akinjo is 22nd in the nation in steals and is averaging 2.2 takeaways per game. He’s an efficient offensive player, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from behind the arc. Akinjo has 15 career games of 20 points or more and has a 1.97 assist-to-turnover ratio for his career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYXlsb3IgcG9pbnQgZ3VhcmQgSmFtZXMgQWtpbmpvIGlzIG1ha2lu ZyBhIHNlcmlvdXMgY2FzZSB0byBiZSBOYXRpb25hbCBQT1kuIDxicj48YnI+ QWtpbmpvIHNjb3JlZCAyNyBwb2ludHMgaW4gYSBCYXlsb3Igd2luIHRvbmln aHQuIFRoZSBOby4gMSBCZWFycyBhcmUgMTQtMCBvbiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTWxmVVNJZkt0QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01sZlVTSWZLdEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQi9SIEhvb3BzIChAYnJo b29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmhvb3BzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDc4NTc1OTEyMzI5MzU1MjY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkphbnVhcnkgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Adam Flagler (6-foot-3, Guard)

The junior shooting guard averaged 22.8 minutes and was the fourth leading scorer with 9.1 points per game for Baylor last year. He had seven games of 15-plus points and reached double digit scoring in 14-of-28 games a season ago. Flagler scored 13 points and was 3-of-4 from behind the arc in the National Championship game against Gonzaga. He does a little bit of everything on the basketball court. Flagler is third in scoring with 12.3 points per game and second on the team with 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals. Flagler was named to the 2022 John R. Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy preseason watch lists.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZGFtIEZsYWdsZXIgfCBGbG9hdGVycyB8ICYjMzk7MjAvMjE8YnI+ LSBPZmYgdGhlIGZpbmdlciB0aXBzPGJyPi0gT25lIGZvb3QgKyAyIGZlZXQg ZmxvYXRlcnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0ludHVpdGlvbkhvb3BzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jSW50dWl0aW9uSG9vcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by82eE1RWEJjZVc1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNnhNUVhCY2VXNTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJbnR1aXRpb24gSG9vcHMgKEBJbnR1aXRpb25Ib29wcykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbnR1aXRpb25Ib29wcy9z dGF0dXMvMTQ1Nzg4NjE1NTE4NjM2MDMyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

LJ Cryer (6-foot-1, Guard)

The sophomore guard appeared in 20 games off the bench for the Bears last season but averaged only 3.4 points. Fast forward one year and Cryer is third on the team in minutes played and second in scoring, averaging 13 points per game and shooting 50 percent from the field. He plays the pivotal sixth-man role for Baylor and gives their team an offensive spark off the bench. Cryer is ranked 11th in college basketball in three-point field goal percentage, knocking down 46.5 percent of his attempts from deep this season. The Bears like to run Cryer off screens to set him up with open looks from three.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MSiBDcnllciBydW5uaW5nIHJvdXRlcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vTG9YZmJ4eUpUaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvWGZieHlKVGg8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2lsbCBTbWl0aCAoQGRkaW9wKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RkaW9wL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY0MTE0NjcwNDI0 Mzg3NTg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. BAYLOR DEFENSE

BAYLOR OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: