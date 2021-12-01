Texas Tech Basketball Preview: Providence Friars

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Dunkin’ Donuts Center WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday WATCH IT ON: FS1 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech and Providence have played only once before. The Friars beat the Red Raiders, 53-52, on December 29, 1977, in a neutral site game in Honolulu, Hawaii. CURRENT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK ODDS: Texas Tech -3 (OVER/UNDER): 136.5

What should we know about Providence?

Providence is 6-1 this season and has four of their five starters back from last year. The Friars have wins over Fairfield, 80-73, Sacred Heart, 92-62, Wisconsin, 63-58, New Hampshire, 69-58, Northwestern, 77-72, and Saint Peters, 85-71. Their only loss this season came against the Virginia Cavaliers, 58-40, in the Roman Legends Classic. Providence is averaging 72.3 points on 47.7 percent shooting and are shooting 34.5 percent from the three-point line. The Friars were picked to finish seventh in the Big East Preseason Coaches’ Poll and sixth in the Sports Illustrated Preseason Poll. Providence has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while allowing 66.5. Friars head coach Ed Cooley is in his 11th season at the helm for Providence and has a record of, 200-136, and is, 92-89, in Big East play. He led the Friars to five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2013-18, but hasn’t made the tournament since. Cooley has won 19-plus games in seven of his 11 seasons as head coach and has a, 71-5, record in non-conference home games. Providence is, 18-28, all-time versus Big 12 opponents but are, 3-0, in their last three games. The Friars most recent win against a Big 12 team came in December 2020 when they beat TCU, 79-70, in Fort Worth. Providence beat Texas in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. Their most recent loss to a Big 12 school was in the NIT Quarterfinals against Baylor in 2013.

Three Friars to keep an eye on:

1) Nate Watson (6-foot-10, Center)

The super senior was named to the preseason All-Big East First Team this year and was given second team All-Big East honors for his performance a season ago. Watson leads the Friars in scoring this year with 17.7 points per game, shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from the field. He’s currently fourth in the Big East conference in points per game and second in field goal percentage. Watson scored double digit points in 23 of 26 games a season ago, while also leading the team with seven games of 20 points or more and scored a career high 30 points against Saint John’s. He finished third in the Big East in scoring in 2020. Watson has one three-point attempt in his career, so he's not a threat to shoot from deep. He provides solid rim protection for Providence with 101 career blocks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OYXRlIFdhdHNvbiB3YXMgdW5zdG9wcGFibGUgYWdhaW5zdCBXaXNj b25zaW4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ma2IwWTlKSThDIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmtiMFk5Skk4QzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLZXZpbiBG YXJyYWhhciAoQEtldmluX0ZhcnJhaGFyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tldmluX0ZhcnJhaGFyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDYyNDUzOTc1OTk1 ODAxNjA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2) Noah Horchler (6-foot-8, Forward)

Another super senior on the Friars’ frontcourt, Horchler is third on the team with 11.9 points per game and leads the team in rebounding with 8.7 boards per game. He’s currently fourth in the Big East Conference in rebounds per game. Horchler can spread the floor, averaging 1.7 threes per game and shooting 48 percent from behind the arc this season. He’s currently second in the Big East in three-point percentage. Horchler made 26 threes in 26 games in 2020, his first season at Providence after transferring from North Florida. He has solid court vision for a big man, averaging 2.6 assists per game and is coming off a 25-point, 11 rebound, and 5 assist performance in the Friars last contest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGxvb2sgYXQgdGhlIGluc2lkZS9vdXQgZ2FtZSBvZiBOb2FoIEhv cmNobGVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTm9haEhvcmNo bGVyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATm9haEhvcmNobGVyMTwvYT4g PGJyPjxicj5TZWUgbW9yZSBoZXJlOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v aTN0YW96aGtqSCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2kzdGFvemhrakg8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9reXY1Q0EzTDlIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v a3l2NUNBM0w5SDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLZXZpbiBGYXJyYWhhciAoQEtl dmluX0ZhcnJhaGFyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tl dmluX0ZhcnJhaGFyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDExMzk2MzMxODMxMTY5MDMyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3) Al Durham (6-foot-4, Guard)

Providence features a lot of experienced talent on their roster and Durham, a super senior, adds an additional veteran presence to the Friars starting lineup. He started in all 26 games and averaged 32.5 minutes per contest a season ago. Durham is second on the Providence roster in points per game this year with 13.4 and is second on the team in assists, averaging 3.6 per game. Jared Bynum, who leads the Friars in assists this season, is expected to miss the game with a foot/ankle injury. Durham will be more involved in running the offense against Texas Tech to make up for the loss of Bynum. Durham averages 1.14 threes per game for the Friars this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbCBEdXJoYW0mIzM5O3Mgc3BlZWQgaW4gdGhlIG9wZW4gY291cnQg c3Rvb2Qgb3V0IG9uIFR1ZXNkYXkuIEhlIGFsc28gZHJldyBlaWdodCBmb3Vs cyBpbiB0aGUgb3BlbmVyIGFuZCB0b29rIDEyIGZyZWUgdGhyb3dzLiBIZXJl IGFyZSBhIGZldyBoaWdobGlnaHRzIHZzLiBGYWlyZmllbGQuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91MmVNVkNReHdKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdTJl TVZDUXh3SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLZXZpbiBGYXJyYWhhciAoQEtldmlu X0ZhcnJhaGFyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tldmlu X0ZhcnJhaGFyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU4Nzc5MTIyODA1NzUxODIwP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Analyzing the matchup: