Texas Tech Basketball Preview: Hail State set to make their Lubbock debut

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX WHEN: 5:00 PM, Saturday | Jan. 29th WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 2-0 all-time against Mississippi State. The Red Raiders beat the Bulldogs at the Puerto Rico Tipoff in 2015 and the Legends Classic in 2008.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT THE BULLDOGS?

Mississippi State has a 13-6 record this season, and they’re 4-3 in SEC play. The Bulldogs are unranked, and they have only one win over a team in the AP Top 25 (Alabama). MSU was picked to finish eighth in the 2021 SEC Preseason Media Poll. Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland is on his seventh season at the helm and has a 129-88 record at Mississippi State. He’s led MSU to one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019. Howland spent a decade at UCLA prior to taking over for the Bulldogs and has a career record of 528-296 as a head coach. Mississippi State went 18-15 last year and were 8-10 in SEC play. The 18 wins a season ago was the third lowest win total of the Ben Howland era and the fewest since the 2016-17 season when they won only 16 games. The Bulldogs have been better on the offensive end this season, and they’re efficient when it comes to scoring the basketball. They have the 88th ranked scoring offense in the country, and they’re 30th in field goal percentage. Mississippi State is ranked 100th in scoring defense, and 167th in field goal percentage defense. They’re 162nd in turnovers forced but 41st in steals per game. MSU is ranked 38th out of 358 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 23rd in offensive efficiency and 85th in defensive efficiency. The Bulldogs have two wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Arkansas, Alabama).

Adonis Arms (25) backs down the West Virginia defense.

THREE BULLDOGS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

IVERSON MOLINAR | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | JUNIOR

Molinar was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team. He has 50 double digit scoring games in his career, and he's tied for second in the SEC and leads Mississippi State with 18.4 points per game. He’s fourth in the conference in field goal percentage amongst guards and is shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Molinar leads the Bulldogs and is seventh in the SEC with 4.3 assists per game. He’s solid on the glass for a guard his size and is averaging 3.5 rebounds. Molinar is a good on-ball defender and is third on the team with 1.3 steals per game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdmVyc29uIE1vbGluYXIgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTW9saW5hckl2ZXJzb24zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBN b2xpbmFySXZlcnNvbjM8L2E+KSBwdXQgdG9nZXRoZXIgYSBmYW50YXN0aWMg YWxsLWFyb3VuZCBnYW1lIGxhc3QgbmlnaHQgdnMgVUsuIFRoZSAyLXdheSBz bGFzaGluZyBjb21ibyBndWFyZCBkaXNwbGF5ZWQgYSB3aWRlIGFycmF5IG9m IGZpbmlzaGluZyBtb3ZlcywgdG90YWxlZCA1IHN0b2NrcyBvbiBELCBhbmQg bW92ZWQgd2VsbCBvZmYtYmFsbCB0byBnZXQgZXogbG9va3M8YnI+PGJyPjFz dCByb3VuZCBncmFkZSBmb3IgbWUgbGFzdCB5ZWFyLCBzYW1lIHRoaXMgeWVh ciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28venZpbmV2QWZlOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3p2aW5ldkFmZTk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2FsaSAoQGthbGlk cmFmdHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2FsaWRyYWZ0 cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4NjUzMDk5OTQzNzczNzk4Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

GARRISON BROOKS | 6-FOOT-9 | FORWARD | SUPER-SENIOR

Brooks transferred to Mississippi State after spending the last four years at North Carolina. He scored 1,276 points and recorded 798 rebounds during his UNC career under legendary coach Roy Williams. Brooks received preseason ACC Player of the Year honors a season ago and was the No. 6 ranked transfer in the country. He wasted little time fitting into this Bulldogs roster and is currently second on the team in scoring with 11.2 points. Brooks leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdhcyBhIHBlcmZlY3QgcGFzcyBmcm9tIFNoYWtlZWwgTW9v cmUgdG8gR2Fycmlzb24gQnJvb2tzLiBEb2VzbiYjMzk7dCBnZXQgbXVjaCBi ZXR0ZXIgdGhhbiB0aGlzLiBHYXJyaXNvbiYjMzk7cyBkdW5rIHB1dCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWlzc2lzc2lwcGlT dGF0ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01pc3Np c3NpcHBpU3RhdGU8L2E+IHVwIDE3IG92ZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09sZU1pc3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPbGVNaXNzPC9hPiB3aXRoIDY6NTcgdG8gZ28u IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94QnN3SFNlR2lGIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20veEJzd0hTZUdpRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb24gU29rb2xvZmYg KEBKb25Tb2tvbG9mZikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K b25Tb2tvbG9mZi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4NTAyODMwNjk2NTUyMDM4OD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

SHAKEEL MOORE | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD | SOPHOMORE

Moore transferred to Mississippi State after spending his freshman season at NC State. He had 11 games with multiple steals a year ago, and he’s brought that brand of defense with him to Starkville. Moore is seventh in the SEC and leads the Bulldogs with 1.9 steals per game. He recorded a career high 5 steals against Morehead State back in November. Moore is the third on the team with 11.1 points per game and is second in assists with 2.4 per game. He’s second in three-point percentage, shooting 37.8 percent from deep.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgRnJlc2htYW4sIFNoYWtlZWwgTW9vcmUgZ29lcyBiYXNlbGlu ZSBmb3IgdGhlIPCflKggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q YWNrTWVuc0JiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYWNrTWVuc0Ji YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOThIcHhPd0M4ZiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzk4SHB4T3dDOGY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIE5l dHdvcmsgKEBhY2NuZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2FjY25ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzEzNDE1NTcwNDkwODAwODI0Mzc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE DEFENSE

MISSISSIPPI STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: