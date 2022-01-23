Texas Tech Basketball Preview: Big Monday rematch set in Lawrence

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Allen Fieldhouse WHEN: 8:00 PM, Monday | Jan. 24th WATCH IT ON: ESPN SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 7-38 all-time against Kansas. The Red Raiders had lost four straight matchups before knocking off the Jayhawks at home just two weeks ago.

KANSAS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS?

Kansas has a 16-2 record this season, and they’re leading the conference with a 5-1 record in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They have two wins over teams in the AP Top 25 (Michigan State, Iowa State). Kansas was picked to finish first in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll. In their previous matchup, the Jayhawks had a hard time slowing down the Red Raiders on the offensive end. Texas Tech scored 75 points and shot 50.9 percent from the field. Kansas is 4-0 since playing the Red Raiders with home wins against No. 15 Iowa State and West Virginia and road wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State. The Jayhawks have been better on the offensive end this season, and they’re one of the most efficient scoring teams in the country. Kansas has the 15th ranked scoring offense, and they’re 8th in field goal percentage and 48th in three-point percentage. They’re ranked 115th in scoring defense and 147th in field goal percentage defense. The Jayhawks have been better on the defensive end as of late, and they're allowing only 64.75 points on a combined 39.1 precent from the field in their last four games. Kansas is ranked 9th out of 358 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 3rd in offensive efficiency and 46th in defensive efficiency. They have four wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma).

THREE JAYHAWKS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

OCHAI AGBAJI | 6-FOOT-5 | SENIOR | GUARD

Agbaji is the 18th leading scorer in college basketball this season, and he leads the Jayhawks with a 20.4 points per game. He’s an efficient scorer, shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from behind the arc. Agbaji is solid on the glass, averaging 4.9 boards per game. He scored 24 points and was 6-of-9 from three-point range in game one against Texas Tech. Agbaji was an honorable mention All-Big 12 player the last two seasons, and he’s on pace for first or second team honors this year.

CHRISTIAN BRAUN | 6-FOOT-7 | JUNIOR | GUARD

Braun does a little bit of everything on the basketball court. He’s the second leading scorer on the team with 15.3 points per game, and he's third in rebounds with a 5.8 per game. Braun is a solid distributor of the basketball and is second on the team with 3.2 assists. He gives the Jayhawks a nice presence on the defensive end of the court and is averaging 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Braun is shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three-point range.

JALEN WILSON | 6-FOOT-8 | SOPHOMORE | FORWARD

Wilson has been one of the hotter Jayhawks as of late and is averaging 18.3 points in their last three games. His second highest scoring total of the season was in the first game against the Red Raiders. Wilson scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting with 3 three-pointers and 3 steals in Lubbock two weeks ago. He’s the second leading rebounder on the Kansas roster this season, hauling in 6.5 rebounds per game. Wilson made the All-Big 12 Freshman Team and the All-Big 12 Newcomer Team a season ago.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. KANSAS DEFENSE

KANSAS OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: