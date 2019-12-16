After another run to the NCAA College World Series last season, the Texas Tech Red Raider baseball team was ranked third in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll.

This comes after the Red Raiders advanced to the College World Series for the second year in a row and fourth appearance under coach Tim Tadlock. Texas Tech also took home their third Big 12 title in four seasons.

The Red Raiders fell to the Michigan Wolverines, 15-3, and finished among the top four teams remaining in the CWS.



The Red Raiders begin their 2020 season at home against Houston Baptist on Friday, February 14, at 1 p.m.