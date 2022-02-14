Texas Tech Baseball Position Preview: Infield

College baseball is back, and Texas Tech is set to open their season this Friday night against the Michigan Wolverines at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Find out what to expect from the 2022 Red Raiders baseball team as we observe the current landscape and break down a different position group everyday leading up to this weekend’s State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

POSITION PLAYERS - INFIELD

#2 Jace Jung (Texas Tech Baseball)

JACE JUNG | SECOND BASE | SOPHOMORE (3RD YEAR)

Jung was the 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. He played for the USA Baseball Collegiate Team last summer and has been ranked as high as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2022 MLB draft. Jung is listed on every preseason All-American team, and Perfect Game Baseball recently named him the National Preseason Player of the Year. He started in all 56 games a season ago and finished with a .337 batting average and led the Big 12 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs. In each of his two years on campus, he has finished with more walks than strikeouts, and he has a career OPS of 1.135. Jung is a solid defensive player as well and helped turn 30 double plays last season.

#19 Easton Murrell (Texas Tech Baseball)

EASTON MURRELL |FIRST BASE/RIGHT FIELD| SENIOR (5TH YEAR)

Murrell started in 45 games last year and was second on the team and seventh in the Big 12 with 42 walks. His .442 on-base percentage last season was second only to Jung’s. Murrell finished 2021 with a .250 batting average and had four home runs and 20 RBIs. He is versatile defensively, having played all four corner positions in his time on campus.

#8 Kurt Wilson (Texas Tech Baseball)

KURT WILSON | SHORTSTOP | SENIOR (5TH YEAR)

Wilson made 31 starts and hit .274 with a .453 slugging percentage in an injury-shortened 2021 season. He’s a versatile defender who has played every position but catcher in his four years on campus. He spent the fall and early spring working primarily at shortstop. Wilson was named the Lubbock Regional Most Outstanding Player after leading the team with a .455 batting average and five RBIs.

#15 Parker Kelly (Texas Tech Baseball)

PARKER KELLY | THIRD BASE | SENIOR (5TH YEAR)

Kelly made 41 starts and appeared in 53 games and was third on the team in games played in 2021. He struggled from the plate last year and had a .194 batting average with 10 RBIs in 129 plate appearances. Kelly will be in the mix again at third based on the strength of his outstanding defense.

#10 Ty Coleman (Texas Tech Baseball)

TY COLEMAN | SECOND BASE/THIRD BASE | JUNIOR (4TH YEAR)

Coleman transferred to Texas Tech after spending the last three seasons at Texas A&M. He appeared in 108 games and made 88 starts in his Aggie career. Coleman hit .246 with four home runs, 20 RBIs, and 25 runs scored a season ago. The Midland native was a four-year starter at Lee High School under Coach Brian Roper, a Red Raider catcher from 1986-89. Ty comes from a Lubbock baseball family as his father David Coleman and uncle Steve Coleman both played at Monterey High School and Lubbock Christian University.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZeKAmXJlIHJlYWR5LiBBcmUgeW914oGJ77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aWlMxZ2twYzFGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWlpTMWdr cGMxRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVFRV X0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVV9C YXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5MTk1NjU4OTQ2MDM0ODk2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH:

DREW REYNOLDS | FIRST BASE | FRESHMAN (1ST YEAR)

Reynolds hit .564 and had a .897 slugging percentage as a senior at Wake Forest High School in Washington. He hit two home runs and had 19 RBIs with a .679 on-base percentage. Reynolds played summer league with the EnFuego Baseball Academy.

LAUDEN BROOKS | SHORTSTOP | FRESHMAN (1ST YEAR)

Brooks was the 18th ranked prospect and the No. 4 short stop in the state of Ohio. He received All-State and Player of the Year honors while playing at McNicholas High School. Brooks hit .522 with 22 RBIs and 27 stolen bases as a freshman back in 2019.

ERICK MARTINEZ | INFIELD/OUTFIELD | REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (3RD YEAR)

Martinez transferred to Texas Tech after playing in 20 games for New Mexico Junior College a season ago. He had a .283 batting average with 14 RBIs and 11 runs scored. Martinez also drew 10 walks and had a .385 on base percentage for the Thunderbirds last year.

RYAN BROME | FIRST BASE/OUTFIELD | FRESHMAN (1ST YEAR)