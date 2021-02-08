RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech at Baylor postponed

Three additional Baylor games have been postponed in accordance to the Big 12's guidelines, according to a Texas Tech Athletics release.

Along with this Saturday's game against No. 7 Texas Tech, Baylor will not face No. 14 West Virginia in Morgantown on Feb. 15 or on Feb. 18 in Waco.

Baylor postponed its previous two games against TCU and No. 12 Oklahoma. Texas Tech will now only play West Virginia on Tuesday night before playing TCU in back-to-back games the following week.