Texas Tech assistant coach and legendary Canadian basketball coach Dave Smart has accepted the head coaching job at Pacific University, according to reports.

Smart, the offensive architect of the Red Raiders in 2023-24, led Tech to the No. 27 offense in the country according to KenPom and will look to make his mark on American college basketball.

Smart is the first assistant under head coach Grant McCasland to leave after spending one season coaching the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech will have the opportunity to dip their hat into the coaching carousel, looking for an assistant to replace the highly regarded Smart.