RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech announces game time for Tuesday night contest against TCU

Texas Tech Athletics announced a start time of 6 p.m. for Texas Tech's contest against TCU on Tuesday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech was originally going to play TCU on the road in Fort Worth on Monday but weather conditions forced a slight postponement for the two programs.

Chris Beard and the Red Raiders will now travel to TCU on Thursday, which as of the publishing of this article, has not received a start time.

Tuesday's game will spark a string of four games played in seven days for the Red Raiders – three of which will be on the road beginning with the Thursday game against TCU.