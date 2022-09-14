GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC WHEN: Saturday, September 17th at 6 p.m. WATCH IT ON: ESPN2 SERIES HISTORY: NC State leads 4-1 all-time. Texas Tech's one win came in the 1952 season. BETTING ODDS: NCST -10.0, O/U : 55.5





WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: NC STATE

2021 RECORD: 9-3 (6-2 ACC) HEAD COACH: Dave Doeren

AP POLL RANKING: No. 16

2022 RECORD: 2-0



The Wolfpack enter week three following a dominant 55-3 win against Charleston Southern, a game in which NC State was rolling on all cylinders, putting up nearly 500 yards of total offense. Quarterback Devin Leary threw for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns while adding 20 yards on the ground and 2 rushing touchdowns. Despite the successful weekend, NC State did struggle with East Carolina in week one, and probably should have lost if not for a last-second, shanked field goal by the Pirates kicker. Texas Tech has never beaten NC State in Raleigh, and the Wolfpack boasts one of the strongest home-field advantages in the country. In fact, NC State went undefeated (7-0) at home in 2021 and has won 11 straight games at Carter-Finley Stadium.



KEY PLAYERS

Star QB Devin Leary leads the Wolfpack and is no doubt one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and in the country. Leary has thrown for 449 yards and five touchdowns (just one interception) so far this year and is always a threat on the run. RB Jordan Houston and RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye round out the Wolfpack's terrific run game. Houston is a fantastic pass-catcher, and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye is a strong, physical back who has played exceptionally well this season, averaging just over 7 rushing yards per attempt. WR Thayer Thomas leads the Wolfpack in receiving yards in 2022 and is a good touchdown producer. Thomas reminds me of Houston WR Nathaniel Dell in that he is a tremendous punt returner and currently leads the country in punt return average at 25.7 yards per return. On the defensive side, senior DB Tyler Baker-Williams is a huge hitter and ball-hawk who leads NC State in 2022 with two interceptions and a forced fumble. The Wolfpack will have team captain LB Payton Wilson back from injury this week after he left the season opener with an upper-body injury. Payton is second in the ACC in lowest passer rating allowed in coverage by a linebacker.





MATCHUP PREDICTION

In a road game and sold-out crowd, Texas Tech certainly faces its toughest test of the season. Look for Donovan Smith to have a better game in the turnover department. Krishon Merriweather continues to play out of his mind, and Tyree Wilson gets a couple of sacks in a contest where the Red Raider defense shows out early. This game could really go either way, but picking the Red Raiders to get it done and move to 3-0 on the season with two ranked wins under their belt.





Score Prediction Texas Tech - 31

NC State - 28



