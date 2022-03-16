Texas Tech and Montana State are set to duel in the Big Dance

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Viejas Arena | San Diego, CA WHEN: 12:45 PM, Friday | Mar. 18th WATCH IT ON: TNT SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 2-1 all-time against Montana State. The Red Raiders squared off against the Bobcats three times during the 90’s, with Texas Tech winning two of the three matchups.

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT MONTANA STATE?

• The Bobcats are 27-7 on the season, and they finished first in the Big Sky with a 16-4 conference record. MSU is making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996. • Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle is a former Bobcat basketball player and was the Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 1996. He returned to his alma mater in 2019 and has a 56-32 (34-20) record in three seasons at the helm for MSU. • The Bobcats have the 41st ranked scoring offense in the country, and they’re 27th in field goal percentage. MSU is 38th in three-point field goal percentage and 97th in three-pointers made. • Montana State has the 158th ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 116th in field goal percentage allowed. The MSU defense is 167th in turnovers forced. They’re 301st in steals per game and 101st in blocks per game. • The Bobcats are No. 125 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 147th in offensive efficiency and 129th in defensive efficiency. • Montana State has two quad-one losses against Colorado and South Dakota State. They’re 5-3 against quad-three teams with wins over Portland, North Dakota State, Weber State (twice), and Southern Utah. The Bobcats lead the NCAA with 20 quad-four wins, and they have two losses against quad-four teams.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. MONTANA STATE DEFENSE

MONTANA STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

THREE BOBCATS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

JUBRILE BELO | 6-FOOT-9 | JUNIOR | CENTER

Belo is the 2022 Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player, and the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned First Team All-Big Sky honors for his efforts this season. Belo is second on the team in scoring with 13 points per game and leads Montana State in rebounds with 6.8 per game. He’s shooting an impressive 59 percent from the field and is averaging 1.8 blocks per game on the defensive end.

XAVIER BISHOP | 5-FOOT-8 | SUPER SENIOR | POINT GUARD

Bishop earned First Team All-Big Sky honors this season after leading the Bobcats in scoring and assists. He averaged 13.9 points and 4.3 assists for Montana State this season. Bishop is averaging 4.5 three-point attempts and 1.6 made threes per game, and he's shooting 34.4 percent from behind the arc. Bishop leads the team with 0.9 steals per game on the defensive end.

AMIN ADAMU | 6-FOOT-5 | SUPER SENIOR | SHOOTING GUARD

Adamu led Montana state in scoring last season with 14.7 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. He’s taken a slight step back in scoring this season at 11.6 points per game, but he’s increased his shooting efficiency. Adamu is shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from behind the arc this season and was named to the honorable mention All-Big Sky team.

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: